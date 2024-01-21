Headlines

Meet world's richest politician who owns Rs 5810 crore jet, 700 cars, his net worth is...

He officially claimed to receive an annual salary of only USD 140,000 and acknowledges ownership of an 800-square-foot apartment.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Edited by

We have often heard about the world's richest person and the spot is often claimed by billionaires in the US. People on the list of the world's richest people have billons dollars in empires. But in this article, we will tell you about the world's richest politician. He is Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is said that his total wealth is around USD 200 billion which is Rs 1662490 crore. Interestingly, Putin officially claimed to receive an annual salary of only USD 140,000 as the President of Russia. Despite this, the Russian President's reported net worth and lifestyle tell a different story. Putin acknowledges ownership of an 800-square-foot apartment, a trailer, and three cars.

However, reports suggest that Putin's wealth is much more than this. The most iconic symbol of Putin's alleged wealth is the Black Sea mansion, often dubbed 'Putin's Country Cottage'. According to reports, Putin's extravagances also include 19 other houses, 700 cars, 58 aircraft and helicopters, and a USD 716 million plane named 'The Flying Kremlin'. The president's alleged ownership of a mega yacht named Scheherazade, worth a staggering USD 700 million.

The mansion's luxurious interior includes dining room furniture worth USD 500,000, a bar table worth USD 54,000, and toilet paper holders worth USD 1,250. According to media reports, to maintain all this grandeur, a staff of 40 requires an annual expenditure of USD 2 million.

He is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin. Putin has held continuous positions as president or prime minister since 1999. He is also a former intelligence officer who worked as a KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years. 

READ | Meet boy genius who built Rs 1500 crore firm, was fired from his own company after high drama

