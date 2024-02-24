Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

Twitter
Headlines

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh likely to be announced today

Shocking! Hyderabad businesswoman kidnaps TV anchor after she was...

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

10 stunning photos of planets captured by NASA

Batters with most ducks in IPL  history

Batters with most runs for KKR in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

Is finding a healthy snack a problem for you? But what can we do about it? The majority of snacks available on the market are unhealthy. But there is a young woman on a mission to provide healthy snack options in India.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

article-main
Ahana Gautam
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahana Gautam, a young woman with beauty and brains, is on a mission to provide healthy snack options in India. When we step outside the house to find a healthy snack to munch on, we frequently end up with unhealthy snack options that are processed and high in unsaturated fats, which is the problem she encountered and founded her own healthy snack startup, Open Secret. Starting our own healthy snack company is not new, but it is also a difficult endeavour. Many people attempt to do so, but not all of them are successful. One exceptional example is Ahana Gautam, the founder and CEO of Open Secret.

At the age of 30, she made the decision to launch her own business. She quit her job and founded Open Secret, a startup focused on healthy snacks, which has reportedly generated a turnover of Rs 100 crore. Ahana, who graduated from IIT Bombay with a degree in chemical engineering, left her well-paying job in the US and went back to India to start her business. She said that her mother provided her with the initial money to launch the business, which she did in 2019. Ahana, belongs to Bharatpur, Rajasthan, completed her MBA at Harvard Business School between 2014 and 2016. She also serves as an independent board director for Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Though Ahana used to be overweight, she realised the value of eating healthily after visiting a whole foods store in the US. Today, she runs a company that sells nutritious snacks. 

She spent four years working with Procter and Gamble (P&G) and held a variety of positions at General Mills prior to launching her startup. Her goal is to rid India of junk food options that are high in artificial colours, flavours, and refined sugar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

'After independence, Congress party...': BJP chief JP Nadda at Labharthi Sammelan in Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE