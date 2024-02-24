Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

Is finding a healthy snack a problem for you? But what can we do about it? The majority of snacks available on the market are unhealthy. But there is a young woman on a mission to provide healthy snack options in India.

Ahana Gautam, a young woman with beauty and brains, is on a mission to provide healthy snack options in India. When we step outside the house to find a healthy snack to munch on, we frequently end up with unhealthy snack options that are processed and high in unsaturated fats, which is the problem she encountered and founded her own healthy snack startup, Open Secret. Starting our own healthy snack company is not new, but it is also a difficult endeavour. Many people attempt to do so, but not all of them are successful. One exceptional example is Ahana Gautam, the founder and CEO of Open Secret.

At the age of 30, she made the decision to launch her own business. She quit her job and founded Open Secret, a startup focused on healthy snacks, which has reportedly generated a turnover of Rs 100 crore. Ahana, who graduated from IIT Bombay with a degree in chemical engineering, left her well-paying job in the US and went back to India to start her business. She said that her mother provided her with the initial money to launch the business, which she did in 2019. Ahana, belongs to Bharatpur, Rajasthan, completed her MBA at Harvard Business School between 2014 and 2016. She also serves as an independent board director for Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Though Ahana used to be overweight, she realised the value of eating healthily after visiting a whole foods store in the US. Today, she runs a company that sells nutritious snacks.

She spent four years working with Procter and Gamble (P&G) and held a variety of positions at General Mills prior to launching her startup. Her goal is to rid India of junk food options that are high in artificial colours, flavours, and refined sugar.