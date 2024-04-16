Twitter
Meet woman, founded Rs 70000000000 firm, fired from her own company, she now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Ankiti Bose
Ankiti Bose is a known name in the India startup ecosystem. The young Indian entrepreneur scaled new heights with her company, however her story took a different turn than one would have expected. Ankiti Bose is one of the rare entrepreneurs in India who were fired from their own company after making it big. Born in Dehradun, Ankiti Bose did her schooling from Cambridge School in Mumbai. She went to Mumbai’s popular St. Xavier's College for her graduation. After getting her bachelor’s degree, Ankiti Bose landed a job at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital in Bangalore. While strolling through the Chatuchak Weekend Market, she realized that many local shops lacked an online presence. This made her leave her position as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital and launch Zillingo.

Ankiti Bose teamed up with Dhruv Kapoor to found Zillingo, a multinational technology and commerce startup called Zilingo. If reports are to be believed, Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success. Bose has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019. 

After scaling the company to new heights, Bose was fired from her own startup in 2022. Bose was suspended as CEO Zillingo after she was hit with allegations of financial misrepresentation and mismanagement at the company. As per reports, she increased her salary 10 times without board’s approval. She is also accused of 10 million dollars worth of "unexplained payments" to various vendors. She is currently involved in a Rs 738 crore lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy.

