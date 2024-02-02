Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

Watch: Sofia Hayat detained in Dubai, banned from travelling, breaks down in viral video

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

7 ways ginger tea can help lower bad cholesterol

 8 animals that can swim, fly and walk

Foods to eat based on zodiac sign

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, made for Rs 105 crore, directed by superstar, was huge disaster at box office, earned only..

First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Natasha Poonawalla, who is enthusiastic about fashion and design. She is currently serving as the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the biggest producers of vaccines globally in terms of volume.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are very few people who posses both beauty and brains, oneof such example is famous Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, who is enthusiastic about fashion and design. She is currently serving as the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the biggest producers of vaccines globally in terms of volume. Natasha, also known as Ms. Vaccine, is a philanthropist and Adar Poonawalla's wife. Natasha never passes up the chance to draw attention with her elegant attire and distinctive style. She frequently appears with pricey handbags from brands like Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior.

Natasha was born and raised in Pune, where she completed her education and obtained her diploma from the city. She also has an M.Sc. in organisational behavior from the London School of Economics. For companies in the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, she also handles creative and business strategy.

Lincoln House, a 750 crore mansion designed in 1933 by British architect Claude Batley, is home to Natasha and Adar Poonawalla. Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji, the Maharaja of Wankaner, and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala were the original owners of Lincoln House.

She possesses a noble aura everywhere she goes and loves to try new things. Natasha leads a lavish lifestyle with fancy homes, expensive cars, and designer bags. She is the owner of some of the most valuable items in the world.

Currently She is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), SII total valuation estimated is approx Rs 192000.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Meet IPS officer, who left high-paying job to prepare for UPSC exam, cracked it 4 times, is currently posted at...

Cold intensifies in Delhi after rainfall, more showers predicted in...

'Super seniors made....' Rishabh Pant recalls making India debut in 2017 alongside star-studded line-up

'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE