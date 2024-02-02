Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Natasha Poonawalla, who is enthusiastic about fashion and design. She is currently serving as the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the biggest producers of vaccines globally in terms of volume.

Natasha, also known as Ms. Vaccine, is a philanthropist and Adar Poonawalla's wife. Natasha never passes up the chance to draw attention with her elegant attire and distinctive style. She frequently appears with pricey handbags from brands like Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior.

Natasha was born and raised in Pune, where she completed her education and obtained her diploma from the city. She also has an M.Sc. in organisational behavior from the London School of Economics. For companies in the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, she also handles creative and business strategy.

Lincoln House, a 750 crore mansion designed in 1933 by British architect Claude Batley, is home to Natasha and Adar Poonawalla. Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji, the Maharaja of Wankaner, and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala were the original owners of Lincoln House.

She possesses a noble aura everywhere she goes and loves to try new things. Natasha leads a lavish lifestyle with fancy homes, expensive cars, and designer bags. She is the owner of some of the most valuable items in the world.

Currently She is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), SII total valuation estimated is approx Rs 192000.