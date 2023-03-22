Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Uday Kotak, World's third richest banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO whose salary is...

Kotak Mahindra CEO Uday Kotak is third-richest banker in the world, know his net worth and salary here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Meet Uday Kotak, World's third richest banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO whose salary is...
Meet Uday Kotak, World's third richest banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO whose salary is...

The third-richest banker in the world and the richest banker in India, Uday Kotak, has a staggering net worth of $13 billion (Rs 10,82,71,23,80,000), according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Uday Kotak's wealth increased by 270% over the previous ten years.

He was born into a Gujarati business family and established a finance company in 1985. It was transformed into Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd., a bank, in 2003. In addition, Uday Kotak serves as the bank's managing director. With over 25% of the shares, he is also the biggest shareholder.

Who is Uday Kotak?

Born and brought up in a Gujarati family, Kotak Mahindra CEO Uday was born on March 15, 1959.  At this time, he serves as the bank's MD and executive vice chairman. In the 1980s, a multinational corporation given Kotak a lucrative position, but he opted to become an industrialist instead. He established a number of companies in the financial services, investment banking, auto financing, insurance, and mutual fund industries, among others.

His finance company received permission to operate as a bank in 2003. Uday Kotak was raised by wealthy Gujarati household and has family background of trading . He used to play cricket and the sitar when he was younger.  He is an excellent mathematician.

Uday Kotak salary

Uday Kotak's annual compensation decreased to Rs 2.65 crore in the Covid-impacted financial year ending in March 2020, according to Bloomberg Quint. He typically receives a salary of Rs. 3.24 crore per year.

READ | Meet Narendra Malav, farmer who started beekeeping business with Rs 10,000 investment, now earns Rs 25 lakh per year

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.