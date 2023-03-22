Meet Uday Kotak, World's third richest banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO whose salary is...

The third-richest banker in the world and the richest banker in India, Uday Kotak, has a staggering net worth of $13 billion (Rs 10,82,71,23,80,000), according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Uday Kotak's wealth increased by 270% over the previous ten years.

He was born into a Gujarati business family and established a finance company in 1985. It was transformed into Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd., a bank, in 2003. In addition, Uday Kotak serves as the bank's managing director. With over 25% of the shares, he is also the biggest shareholder.

Who is Uday Kotak?

Born and brought up in a Gujarati family, Kotak Mahindra CEO Uday was born on March 15, 1959. At this time, he serves as the bank's MD and executive vice chairman. In the 1980s, a multinational corporation given Kotak a lucrative position, but he opted to become an industrialist instead. He established a number of companies in the financial services, investment banking, auto financing, insurance, and mutual fund industries, among others.

His finance company received permission to operate as a bank in 2003. Uday Kotak was raised by wealthy Gujarati household and has family background of trading . He used to play cricket and the sitar when he was younger. He is an excellent mathematician.

Uday Kotak salary

Uday Kotak's annual compensation decreased to Rs 2.65 crore in the Covid-impacted financial year ending in March 2020, according to Bloomberg Quint. He typically receives a salary of Rs. 3.24 crore per year.

