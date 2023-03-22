Meet Narendra Malav, farmer who started beekeeping business with Rs 10,000 investment, now earns Rs 25 lakh per year | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Honey provides a number of health benefits, from controlling blood sugar levels to preserving heart health. One of these farmers is Narendra Malav, a framer from Kota in the state of Rajasthan who is an expert not only in beekeeping. In addition to the honors and appreciation for his work, he makes millions of dollars every year from this business.

This is the success tale of Kota-based small farmer Narendra Malav, who began beekeeping in 2004, News18 Hindi reported. Malav also received beekeeping coaching from Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kota. He also sells bees in addition to Malav honey. He claims that selling bees makes more money than selling honey. In order to start his beekeeping business, Malav invested just Rs 10,000.

Narendra Malav and his brother Mahendra Malav are both beekeepers today, earning big bucks a year. The season for beekeeping lasts for 8 months in Kota because coriander and mustard crops grow there.

Annual income of Rs 25 lakh

Farmer Narendra Malav claimed that his annual beekeeping income has increased to up to Rs 25 lakh. In addition to this, he has employed seven to eight employees. Malav explained that bee colonies are created by placing bee boxes in fields. Currently, Malav has 1300 bee colonies. A colony produces 25 to 30 kg of honey every year and does so 7 to 8 times per year.

Several types of honey are prepared by Narendra Malav, including fennel, mustard, coriander, and coriander honey.

Beekeeping requires management

Malav explained that beekeeping involves a lot of management. Only with solid management will you be able to achieve strong financial results. Providing guidance on the beekeeping industry, Narendra Malav suggested that if a farmer decides to create a beekeeping business, he should invest 25 to 30 thousand rupees at first by planting 25 to 50 boxes.

