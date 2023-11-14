Meet this IIT duo, who are helping farmers with their Rs 550 crore business; know their success story

This Bengaluru-based startup, which began with just one room for an office, now brings in more than Rs 550 crore annually. The country has sold about 8.5 lakh animals for a total estimated value of Rs 4,000 crore through the Animall app since its launch in 2019.

The mutually beneficial bond between farmers and their livestock lies at the core of India's rural environment. However, a closer look reveals a disorganized and uneven cattle market. Presenting Animall, a digital platform designed to transform this industry and the brainchild of IIT-Delhi alumni Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra.

This Bengaluru-based startup, which began with just one room for an office, now brings in more than Rs 550 crore annually. The country has sold about 8.5 lakh animals for a total estimated value of Rs 4,000 crore through the Animall app since its launch in 2019.

Yadav, Jangra, and other key members led the Animal team, which was based in Gurugram and aimed to positively change the dairy industry. They became aware of the chaotic state of the cattle market by talking to farmers.

Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra developed Animall for a hackathon hosted by the platform Prakriti. At the hackathon, Animall took home the audience and jury awards. Before launching this business in August 2019, Neetu and Kirti conducted a survey to get the farmers' opinions.

The farmers at the time were very fond of the concept of Neetu and Kirti. With a capital of Rs 50 lakh, Neetu and Kirti launched their startup on a large scale in November 2019, in just three months. Anurag Bisoy and Libin V Babu joined Animall along with Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra.

On its website, Animall states that it has raised Rs 150 crore from investors including Sequoia, Nexuss, SIG, Omnivore, Beanext, and Rocketship. Approximately 80 lakh farmers are currently involved with Animall, and to date, 850,000 animals have been bought from Animall. Through Animall, Rs 350 crore worth of business is done each month on average.

Similar to Amazon, Zomato, and Flipkart, Animal is an online marketplace. Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra had the idea to launch a startup similar to Animal because they both desired to see a significant shift in the dairy industry. With this app, you can find out who is buying and selling animals within a hundred kilometers of your current location. You can get in touch with them and purchase a pet in this way.