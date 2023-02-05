Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet the man who spent Rs 1238 crore to create record for India's biggest real estate deal

The apartments at Three Sixty West by Oberoi Realty come in both 4BHK and 5BHK configurations. Two buildings make up the complex, with the former housing a Ritz-Carlton hotel and the latter housing high-end apartments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Meet the man who spent Rs 1238 crore to create record for India's biggest real estate deal
Tower B of Three Sixty West on Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

According to registration records obtained by Zapkey.com, family and allies of D'Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani purchased 28 residential apartments in Mumbai for a total of Rs 1,238 crore, making possibly the largest real estate transaction in the country.

This follows the recent announcement of a provision in the 2023 budget that was anticipated to affect the selling of ultra-luxury houses beginning April 1. The sale of long-term assets, like as real estate, may only generate capital gains of up to Rs 10 crore, beyond which they must be reinvested. Currently, there is no such limit in place.

Who is Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani?
Among India's elite, Damani is a renowned business magnate and investor. In addition to being one of the richest people in India, he is widely regarded as the brains behind the retailing behemoth D-Mart.

Damani, who was born in Mumbai in 1954, began his career as a lowly stock dealer. With foresight and perseverance, he amassed a fortune over the years by investing in the stock market and other enterprises. He started the D-Mart grocery store chain in 2002, and now it has more than 300 locations throughout India, making it one of the top merchants there.

Damani is often dubbed the "Warren Buffett of India" due to his low profile and frugality, earning him the nickname. His emphasis on long-term development and attention to value have earned him a reputation as a successful investor.

Damani's net worth has skyrocketed in recent years, and $15.5 billion is currently the conservative estimate from business publication Forbes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.