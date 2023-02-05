Meet the man who spent Rs 1238 crore to create record for India's biggest real estate deal

Tower B of Three Sixty West on Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

According to registration records obtained by Zapkey.com, family and allies of D'Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani purchased 28 residential apartments in Mumbai for a total of Rs 1,238 crore, making possibly the largest real estate transaction in the country.

This follows the recent announcement of a provision in the 2023 budget that was anticipated to affect the selling of ultra-luxury houses beginning April 1. The sale of long-term assets, like as real estate, may only generate capital gains of up to Rs 10 crore, beyond which they must be reinvested. Currently, there is no such limit in place.

Who is Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani?

Among India's elite, Damani is a renowned business magnate and investor. In addition to being one of the richest people in India, he is widely regarded as the brains behind the retailing behemoth D-Mart.

Damani, who was born in Mumbai in 1954, began his career as a lowly stock dealer. With foresight and perseverance, he amassed a fortune over the years by investing in the stock market and other enterprises. He started the D-Mart grocery store chain in 2002, and now it has more than 300 locations throughout India, making it one of the top merchants there.

Damani is often dubbed the "Warren Buffett of India" due to his low profile and frugality, earning him the nickname. His emphasis on long-term development and attention to value have earned him a reputation as a successful investor.

Damani's net worth has skyrocketed in recent years, and $15.5 billion is currently the conservative estimate from business publication Forbes.