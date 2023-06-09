Search icon
Meet the IAS officer who left prestigious job after 14 years, then led many leading companies as CEO

Former top bureaucrat Rohit Modi has helmed some multi-crore companies as their CEO and MD after retirement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

While there are countless success stories of IAS officers as well as top CEOs, there are few that are a unique mix of both. One of these is the career of Rohit Modi, a former bureaucrat who went on to become a well-respected corporate leader after changing direction midway through his career. 

From working on major projects with the likes of World Bank and Asian Development Bank during his years as an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Modi then went on to helm huge projects and lead companies like Suzlon Energy, Essel Infra Projects, Gammon India and L&T IDPL. 

Hailing from Rajasthan, Rohit Modi did his schooling from Jaipur’s St Xavier before pursuing his further studies in economics from the University of Delhi. An alumnus of the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Delhi School of Economics, Modi joined the civil services as an IAS officer in 1985.  

As an IAS officer under the Central Government and the Manipur Government for 14 years, Modi worked in various positions heading projects across Urban Development, Textiles, Industry and Finance, Coal, Infrastructure and Fertilisers. Rohit Modi has served as Nodal Officer for IMF and IFC when he was with the Ministry of Finance. 

Then in 1999, he resigned to begin a career as a business leader in the private sector. The IAS officer-turned-CEO held positions like CEO and MD at leading corporations including Suzlon Energy, Gammon India, L&T IDPL, Essel Infra Projects and Smart Utilities, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), Mahindra Industrial Park and Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR) in a two decade career. 

