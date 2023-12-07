Headlines

Meet man who left school after class 8, later built Rs 13,103 crore company, know about his business empire

Meet man who left school after class 8, later built Rs 13,103 crore company, know about his business empire

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

We have heard many stories of school or college dropouts who have successfully founded their own companies. Some of them even left their family businesses and decided to walk their paths and create a new identity for themselves. One such person is Shiv Ratan Agarwal, who founded Bikaji Foods in the late 80s.

The company in Rajasthan produces the famous bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad and other snacks. Shivratan is the chairman and whole-time director of the company, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 13,103 crore as of December 7, 2023. He has been a director in the company since its incorporation.

In the late 80s, when Shiv Ratan launched Bikaji, the technology to produce Bhujia on a large scale was unthought of. But he successfully laid the foundation of his dream venture. He is an 8th-pass man from Rajasthan who built a multi-crore brand without any degree.

Shivratan is the grandson of Gangabhisan ‘Haldiram’ Bhujiawala whose business was famous as 'Haldiram'. Shivratan's father Moolchand was also in the bhujia-making business. He also managed to find an easy-to-remember name for the brand, that would easily connect with the consumers. The name Bikaji is derived from Bika Rao- the founder of Bikaner and Ji, used as a mark of respect in India. 

Over the years, Bikaji has managed to win hearts across the globe, with its power of ethnic-snacking. Today, Bikaji stands for authentic Indian taste, with diverse products and innovative packaging.

