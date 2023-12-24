Meet Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, who came to Mumbai with Rs 100, now has a net worth of over Rs 11,560 crore

Similar to Khan, his billionaire neighbour and Mumbai's real-estate tycoon Subhash Runwa also had a humble beginning and hardships in his career as he shifted to Mumbai from Dhulia - a small town in Maharashtra, in 1964 with just Rs 10 and dreams of becoming an accountant.

The life story of Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of success and inspires millions. Belonging to a non-filmy background, Khan began his acting career with the Doordarshan series Fauji and gradually rose to Bollywood’s massive stardom.

In his long career spanning three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has not only entertained his fans with his power-packed performances, charming looks and witty humour but also created a net worth of over Rs 6,300 crore. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into multiple businesses that elevate his net worth every year.

Similar to Khan, his billionaire neighbour and Mumbai's famous real-estate tycoon Subhash Runwa also had a humble beginning and hardships in his career as he shifted to Mumbai from Dhulia - a small town in Maharashtra, in 1964 with just Rs 10 and dream of becoming an accountant. He then became a CA and bagged a job with Ernst & Ernst in 1967, which was a high-paying job in the US but he soon returned to India after not finding the lifestyle suitable. He then worked with a chemical company but in 1978, he decided to venture into real estate.

The chairman of the Runwal Group resides in a sea-front home in Mumbai next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in Bandra. Now perceived as Mumbai's top real estate entrepreneur, Runwal's first project was a 10,000-square-foot housing society in Thane. Later, the Runwal Group built its first flagship project - Runwal Nagar - a cluster of 16 towers. After attaining success in real estate, Runwal diversified his business and ventured into the steel and pharma industries but couldn't replicate the same success as real estate. He then converged his focus on building affordable homes for middle-class people in Mumbai.

Thereafter, The Runwal Group stepped into constructing malls after Runwal's sons entered the family business. After building the R Mall in Mulund, the Runwals built the R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, spanning an area of 1.2 million square feet.

With an illustrious career, he has now accumulated a wealth of $1.4 billion (approximately Rs 11,560 crore), as per Forbes.

Apart from Khan, Runwal also has other famous Bollywood neighbours like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who invested Rs 119 crore in 2022 to buy a quadruplex in a residential tower adjacent to Mannat.