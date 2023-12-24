Meet Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, who came to Mumbai with Rs 100, now has a net worth of over Rs 11,560 crore

Headlines

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

Watch: Ananya Panday calls herself psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, netizens say 'she’s being her...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Hypertension: 8 home remedies to reduce blood pressure 

3 players Mumbai Indians failed to buy in IPL 2024 auction

Best dressed Bollywood celebs at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, who came to Mumbai with Rs 100, now has a net worth of over Rs 11,560 crore

Similar to Khan, his billionaire neighbour and Mumbai's real-estate tycoon Subhash Runwa also had a humble beginning and hardships in his career as he shifted to Mumbai from Dhulia - a small town in Maharashtra, in 1964 with just Rs 10 and dreams of becoming an accountant.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The life story of Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of success and inspires millions. Belonging to a non-filmy background, Khan began his acting career with the Doordarshan series Fauji and gradually rose to Bollywood’s massive stardom.

In his long career spanning three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has not only entertained his fans with his power-packed performances, charming looks and witty humour but also created a net worth of over Rs 6,300 crore. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into multiple businesses that elevate his net worth every year.

Similar to Khan, his billionaire neighbour and Mumbai's famous real-estate tycoon Subhash Runwa also had a humble beginning and hardships in his career as he shifted to Mumbai from Dhulia - a small town in Maharashtra, in 1964 with just Rs 10 and dream of becoming an accountant. He then became a CA and bagged a job with Ernst & Ernst in 1967, which was a high-paying job in the US but he soon returned to India after not finding the lifestyle suitable. He then worked with a chemical company but in 1978, he decided to venture into real estate.

The chairman of the Runwal Group resides in a sea-front home in Mumbai next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in Bandra. Now perceived as Mumbai's top real estate entrepreneur, Runwal's first project was a 10,000-square-foot housing society in Thane. Later, the Runwal Group built its first flagship project - Runwal Nagar - a cluster of 16 towers. After attaining success in real estate, Runwal diversified his business and ventured into the steel and pharma industries but couldn't replicate the same success as real estate. He then converged his focus on building affordable homes for middle-class people in Mumbai.

Thereafter, The Runwal Group stepped into constructing malls after Runwal's sons entered the family business. After building the R Mall in Mulund, the Runwals built the R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, spanning an area of 1.2 million square feet.

With an illustrious career, he has now accumulated a wealth of $1.4 billion (approximately Rs 11,560 crore), as per Forbes.

Apart from Khan, Runwal also has other famous Bollywood neighbours like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who invested Rs 119 crore in 2022 to buy a quadruplex in a residential tower adjacent to Mannat. 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

    Karnataka govt withdraws hijab ban, announces CM Siddaramaiah

    Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

    Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla buys new Rs 7 crore Bentley Flying Spur, his car collection costs more than Rs…

    Raveena Tandon shares first video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan-Sshurra Khan as they groove to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE