Meet Sanjiv Mehta, CEO of Rs 52704 crore HUL, not from IIT, IIM, his whopping salary is..

HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta

Sanjiv Mehta is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of multi-billion dollar company Hindustan Unilever Limited. Sanjiv Mehta also lead Unilever’s South Asia business as President, Unilever, South Asia.

It is to be noted that HUL is the largest 'fast-moving consumer goods' (FMCG) Company in India.

Sanjiv Mehta became the CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever in October 2013. He was appointed HUL chairman in June 2018.

Sanjiv Mehta was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and he has studied in Mumbai and Nagpur. Sanjiv Mehta has completed his chartered accountant course from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He then went to the Harvard Business School to complete the Advanced Management Programme.

Sanjiv Mehta has led HUL very successfully as during his nine years at the helm of the company, HUL’s market capitalisation has jumped from USD 17 billion to USD 75 billion.

Sanjiv Mehta’s salary jumped 47 per cent from Rs 15 crore in FY 2021 to Rs 22 crore in FY22. He drew Rs 3.37 crore as salary, Rs 9.2 crore as allowances, Rs 4.3 crore as bonus and Rs 4.2 crore as perks.

Sanjiv Mehta was the president of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) during 2021-22. He is also an Independent Director on the Board of Air India.

Sanjiv Mehta is married to Mona, who is also a Chartered Accountant. The couple is proud parents of twin daughters, Naina and Roshni.