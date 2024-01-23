Meet richest person of Maldives, once took huge loan from SBI, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

His journey serves as an inspiration, reminding us that with dedication and strategic decisions, one can overcome challenges and achieve remarkable success.

In a tale of massive success, Qasim Ibrahim, aka Buruma Qasim, has emerged as a perfect example of inspiration for many. Born in August 1951 in the Maldives, Qasim started his career as a clerk in a hospital in Male at the age of 18. His journey, marked by ups and downs, showcases the spirit of a self-made entrepreneur. He is the richest person of Maldives.

Leaving his initial job as a clerk in 1973, Qasim went on to manage a furniture mart. During this time, he also worked part-time for a government trading company. It was while working at that firm when he came up with the idea of starting his own business.

In 1976, Qasim founded his trading company, dealing in commodities such as rice, tobacco, diesel, and kerosene.

Qasim's entrepreneurial spirit led him to expand his business into various sectors, including travel and tourism, transport, construction, manufacturing, gas, and cement.

His company, Villa Shipping and Trading Company Limited, grew rapidly, becoming a powerhouse in the Maldivian business landscape.

Later, in a strategic move, he sought a loan from State Bank of India (SBI) for business expansion. With a $2000 loan, he laid the foundation for his flourishing enterprise. To this day, SBI remains his primary banker.

Starting with fishing using a converted old boat for cargo shipping, he expanded into oil import, turning his fishing vessel into a cargo ship. He later diversified his company into various industries.

Qasim's journey in politics began in the late '80s, culminating in his election to the Maldives Parliament in 1989.

Despite facing allegations and even imprisonment related to irregularities in his company, Qasim didn’t stop. In 2005, he served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Maldives.

As of now, Qasim Ibrahim's Villa Group is valued at around 5 million dollars, and his total wealth is estimated to be 9.63 billion Maldivian Rufiyaa.

Qasim Ibrahim's story serves as an inspiration, reminding us that with dedication and strategic decisions, one can overcome challenges and achieve remarkable success.