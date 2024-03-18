Twitter
Meet Reliance's highest paid employee, brain behind Jamnagar plant, gets Rs 24 crore salary, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Hital Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries along with his brother Nikhil Meswani who earn Rs 24 crore each.

Mar 18, 2024

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man India with a massive net worth of Rs 930602 crore, as per Forbes. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1918000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s firm is involved in a wide range of business through a range of its subsidiaries that are led by his close associates and family members including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Jain, Manoj Modi and others. Recently, Reliance’s Jamnagar made it to the headlines when Mukesh Ambani organised a grand party for his son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration. While the people only saw a limited section of Jamnagar during the event coverage, there’s a massive oil refinery that is a core part of Reliance’s business. The key person behind Jamnagar refinery is a key aide of Mukesh Ambani and he is the highest paid employee of Reliance. The man we are talking about is Hital Meswani, son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Hital Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries along with his brother Nikhil Meswani who earn Rs 24 crore each.

Hital Meswani has been the brain behind successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes. He also led a company-wide business transformation initiative, which has resulted in the development of the constitution of RIL – the Reliance Management System.

Hital Meswani joined RIL in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995. He is a Management & Technology graduate from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the USA. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, UPenn, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School. 

For those who are unaware, Hital Meswani’s father Rasiklal Meswani, was one of the Founder Directors of the company. As Mukesh Ambani began his journey in the business world of his father Dhirubhai Ambani, he was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani. Rasikbhai, a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani and one of the original directors of Reliance, was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.

