Meet Ramesh Juneja: From salesman to net worth Rs 12,300 crore; know billionaire's success story

Ramesh Juneja | Photo: Zee bureau

Ramesh Juneja is an Indian businessman and the chairman of Mankind Pharma. Juneja hails and his brother Rajeev Juneja co-founded the Pharma company in 1995. Juneja graduated with science and started his career in 1974 with Kee Pharma. After that, he worked for many companies and finally started the company Mankind Pharma in 1995 with his brother.

The brothers started the company with Rs 50 lakhs and an initial team of 25 Medical Representatives. The company went from Rs 3.49 crores in 1995 to Rs 3,500 crores in revenues by 2015. Ramesh Juneja's net worth is Rs 12,300 crore, as per Forbes.

The Juneja brothers are now owners of India's fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations.

