Meet Rakshith Hegde, engineering student who bagged Rs 90 lakh per annum job offer from New York firm, not from IIT

Meet Rakshith Hegde, BTech student who bagged Rs 90 lakh per annum job offer from New York firm, not from IIT | Photo: LinkedIn/ Rakshith Hegde

Not just from the Indian Institute of Technology centres but students from many engineering colleges in India have bagged big job offers during the placement season this year. Among the engineering colleges in Bengaluru, RV College of Engineering’s Rakshith Dattatreya Hegde has emerged as one of the students to have received the highest placement packages in the city.

Rakshith Hegde is pursuing Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Information Technology from RVCE. He is in the fifth semester. Rakshith landed an employment offer with a whopping annual salary of Rs 90 lakh. This record job offer was made to Rakshith by UiPath, a multinational software company headquartered in New York in the US. The company creates robotic process automation (RPA) software.

During college days, Rakshith co-founded and developed Studybear, a "Academic Productivity Platform for Computer Science related engineering students". Rakshith writes, "Studybear's goal is to alter the route that one takes to become an engineer (IT)."

Rakshith Hegde is the 'Upcoming SWE Intern' at UiPath as per his LinkedIn profile. He is also Senior Associate at the Entrepreneurship Cell at his college RVCE. Rakshith has also been an Academic Support Volunteer for Make A Difference, an education non-profit and volunteer for Covid Seva, another non-profit.