Meet Puneet Chhatwal, CEO and MD of Rs 45,700 crore Ratan Tata company behind Taj Hotels, salary is...

File photo

Puneet Chhatwal is the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which is part Tata Group. Billionaire philanthropist Ratan Tata was the chairman of Tata Group from 1990 to 2012.

Puneet Chhatwal was appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL on November 6, 2017. Puneet Chhatwal has over four decades of experience in the sector and has worked for several hotel groups in Europe and North America.

Punnet Chhatwal is also the Chairman of the National Committee of Tourism and Hospitality, CII and President of Hotel Association of India.

Before joining IHCL, Chhatwal was the Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Steigenberger Hotels AG – Deutsche Hospitality. Punnet Chhatwal is a graduate of both, Delhi University and Institute of Hotel Management, Delhi. He has also done MBA in Hospitality from ESSEC, Paris and an Advanced Management Program from INSEAD.

As the MD and CEO of The Indian Hotels, the total compensation of Puneet Chhatwal is ₨ 72,270,000, according to reports.

The Indian Hotels Company Limited owns, operates, and manages hotels, palaces, and resorts in India and internationally. The company primarily operates hotels under the Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brand names. The market cap of IHCL is Rs 47,500 crore, according to a report published in Money Control.