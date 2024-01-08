Meet billionaire businessman who was once undisputed king of his sector, is now 'begging for death' due to...

Born in Punjab's Sangrur, Goyal's initial years were marked by financial struggles. Starting as a cashier at a travel agency when he was 18, he absorbed the intricacies of the travel business.

In the dynamic world of aviation, where fortunes can change with the blink of an eye, few stories capture the essence of rise and fall as vividly as that of Naresh Goyal. Once celebrated as the visionary founder of Jet Airways, Goyal's journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacles of success, and now, to legal turmoil and personal struggles.

Born in Punjab's Sangrur, Goyal's initial years were marked by financial struggles. Starting as a cashier at a travel agency when he was 18, he absorbed the intricacies of the travel business. In 1974, armed with Rs 52,000 borrowed from his mother, Goyal founded Jet Airways in 1993, officially entering the aviation sector.

Jet Airways quickly became a formidable player in the industry, boasting a fleet of modern aircraft and securing a prominent position in Forbes' list of wealthy individuals. Goyal's leadership saw the airline rise to unprecedented heights, challenging even the state-owned Air India in the fiercely competitive Indian aviation market.

The 1990s and early 2000s marked the zenith of Jet Airways. At one point, Jet Airways' fleet numbered over 100 aircraft, and the company became synonymous with luxury and efficiency in air travel.

Goyal's success wasn't confined to the business world alone; his name often featured among the country's wealthiest individuals, securing the 16th position on the Forbes' list. The story of Jet Airways was seen as a testament to Goyal's ability to transform dreams into reality.

However, as the saying goes, "the higher you fly, the harder you fall." The latter part of Goyal's career saw Jet Airways grappling with financial mismanagement, accumulating insurmountable debts. The once-mighty airline faced severe turbulence and eventually grounded its flights in 2019. This marked the end of an era, leaving employees stranded and passengers searching for alternative travel options.

The downfall didn't stop at the financial collapse of Jet Airways. In September of the same year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on charges of a ₹538 crore fraud linked to the collapse of another airline, Kingfisher Airlines. The legal battle that followed painted a stark contrast to the times when Goyal was steering Jet Airways to success.

Goyal is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and is seeking permission to end his life. The 70-year-old entrepreneur cited his wife's critical health condition battling cancer and his daughter's ill health as factors influencing his desperate plea.

Naresh Goyal's journey is a poignant reminder of the volatility inherent in the business world. His ascent from a modest beginning to the heights of success with Jet Airways, followed by a dramatic downfall and legal turmoil, showcases the transient nature of prosperity. Goyal's life serves as a cautionary tale for entrepreneurs, underlining the importance of financial prudence and adaptability in an ever-changing economic landscape. As the aviation mogul grapples with personal and legal challenges, his story resonates as a powerful narrative of triumphs, failures, and the unpredictable journey of a visionary in the world of business.