Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 5.65 trillion company, started his own firm, inspired by…

Rohan Murty’s mother Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on him.

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is trending all over the internet because of his ‘70 hours work week’ advice for the youth. Although many may oppose Murthy’s statement, one can not deny the fact that he had a vision to start one of the biggest tech companies from scratch. Infosys currently has a market cap of more than Rs 5.65 trillion. Learning from his father Narayana Murthy, Rohan Murty also decided to make his own path and left the position of vice president at Infosys to start a new company. Rohan Murty is  founder and CTO Soroco, a digital transformation company that specialises in automation using AI sources. Soroco does not disclose its revenue figures but NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) projected Soroco's top-line revenues for 2022 to be $18 million (around Rs 150 crore).

Rohan Murty reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, and received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income. Before beginning his professional life, Murty studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore. He is a Cornell University graduate and went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University.

Rohan Murty’s mother Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on him. Murty was also inspired by his maternal uncle Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics and planetary science at California Institute of Technology. Rohan has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

