Meet man, who worked as peon, slept in warehouse, then built Rs 1.53 lakh crore company, he was known as...

During his time in Mumbai, Parekh found himself swept up in the fervour of the Quit India Movement. Driven by his patriotic fervour, he abandoned his legal education to join the cause, only to later return to complete his degree.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

The inspiring story of Balvant Parekh, affectionately dubbed "India's Fevicol Man" is one that of grit, determination and relentless pursuit of success against all odds. Born at Mahuva toen in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, Balvant Parekh pursued studies at the Government Law College in Mumbai.

During his time in Mumbai, Parekh found himself swept up in the fervour of the Quit India Movement. Driven by his patriotic fervour, he abandoned his legal education to join the cause, only to later return to complete his degree.

Struggling to make ends meet, Parekh took on menial jobs, from working in a printing press to serving as a peon in a wood trader's office. Eventually, Parekh forged connections in the business world and landed an opportunity to travel to Germany. It was during this sojourn that he gleaned valuable insights into business operations, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors.

The turning point in Parekh's life came when he secured a position with a company representing Hoechst in India, marking his entry into the realm of industrial chemicals. In 1954, he took the leap of faith to establish his venture, Parekh Dyechem Industries, alongside his brother Sushil Parekh.

The genesis of Pidilite Industries, the company that would redefine the adhesive industry in India, came in 1959 with the inception of Fevicol. Initially operating out of a modest shop in Mumbai's Jacob Circle, Pidilite embarked on a journey of innovation and growth under Parekh's astute leadership.

Fevicol swiftly emerged as the adhesive of choice for Indian craftsmen, synonymous with reliability and quality. Buoyed by its success, Pidilite expanded its portfolio to include Feviquick and M-Seal, consolidating its position as a market leader with a near-monopoly in the adhesive segment.

Balvant Parekh died in 2013 at the age of 88 in Mumbai.

