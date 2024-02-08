Meet man who quit high-paying job, started selling idlis in small shop, he is now…

Iyer Idli, a small shop owned by Krishnan Mahadevan, is well-known for selling idlis. Each month, the shop sells around 50,000 idlis.

There are many people in this world who are born with diverse dreams, but very few of them are capable of achieving those dreams by taking chances. Imagine having a lucrative position at one of the biggest and oldest investment banking firms in the world, Goldman Sachs. Krishnan Mahadevan is the person who quit his high-paying job as an investment banker to start a small shop Iyer Idli, in Vigyan Nagar, Bengaluru.

Krishnan Mahadevan chose to quit his job in order to manage his family's business, Iyer Idli, which was started by his father in 2001 and is well-known for serving hot idlis. Over the past 20 years, the business has been well-liked by people of all ages.

For almost 19 years, his father sold idlis only paired with coconut chutney. Even though there are many restaurants nearby, Iyer Idli is still very popular for its unique, fluffy, and soft idlis. This is due to the high quality of the food, and even though the shop only occupies a 20 by 10-foot space, Iyer Idli has managed to keep costs maintained. Every month, the shop sells over 50,000 idlis.

There are no ostentatious exteriors or interiors; quality, freshness, cleanliness, and taste are the only priorities. These days, Krishnan has added Vada, Kesari Bhaat (a South Indian dessert made with semolina, ghee, saffron, and sugar), and Khara Bhaat to the menu. When Krishnan's father passed away in 2009, the shop's management fell to him and his mother, Uma. Krishnan used to work at a shop and then go to college; this routine persisted for him even after he got a job.