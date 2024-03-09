Meet man who quit high-paying job at Google, now runs Rs 440000 crore company, becomes first Indian to…

There are several Indians who run billion-dollar businesses across the globe, such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella. Sridhar Ramaswamy is a recent addition to this list.

We are all familiar with the names of many Indians who are CEOs of billion-dollar companies, such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella. However, there is a new name on the list: Sridhar Ramaswamy, the former head of Google's advertising division, has been named the new CEO of Snowflake, a multibillion-dollar data cloud company with its headquarters located in Montana. He is the first Indian-origin CEO of Snowflake. After serving for 15 years and contributing to the growth of Google's advertising division from $1.5 billion to over $100 billion, Ramaswamy left the company three years after Sundar Pichai was named CEO. He became a member of the board of directors and the CEO of Snowflake following the purchase of his ad-free search engine, Neeva. He had previously held the position of Senior Vice President of artificial intelligence. Currently, Snowflake has a market cap of $53 billion or over Rs 440000 crore.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, is renowned for his proficiency in AI and online search technology. He is guiding a team of 6000 workers worldwide towards new heights in artificial intelligence. Originally from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Ramaswamy is an avid reader and fitness enthusiast. He recently launched Neeva, the first private search engine without advertisements, close to Google's California headquarters. Ramaswamy founded Neeva after becoming disillusioned with Google's data tracking practices for online advertising.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, an IIT Madras graduate, co-founded Neeva with Vivek Raghunathan, a former VP of Engineering at Google. Unlike Google's targeted advertising, Neeva aimed to provide an ad-free experience through affordable subscriptions. Despite gaining initial recognition, Neeva was unable to challenge Google's dominance; however, nearly a dozen Googlers joined Neeva in various positions and departments.

In 2023, Snowflake acquired Neeva and brought the cofounders on board. Sridhar's background in machine learning development and experience as a researcher and database analyst at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Epiphany, Inc., contributed to Google's advertising empire.