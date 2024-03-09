Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who quit high-paying job at Google, now runs Rs 440000 crore company, becomes first Indian to…

Meet woman, an Indian genius, who helped NASA land rover on Mars, she is from...

Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

US President Biden caught on hot mic seeking 'come to Jesus meeting' with Israel PM Netanyahu over Gaza crisis

PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job at Google, now runs Rs 440000 crore company, becomes first Indian to…

Meet woman, an Indian genius, who helped NASA land rover on Mars, she is from...

Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

AI imagines construction of Great Wall of China

8 Ayurvedic home remedies to lower cholesterol levels

10 big budget movies which flopped at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Shaitaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan film is Bollywood's biggest horror opener ever, mints...

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who quit high-paying job at Google, now runs Rs 440000 crore company, becomes first Indian to…

There are several Indians who run billion-dollar businesses across the globe, such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella. Sridhar Ramaswamy is a recent addition to this list.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 08:24 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Sridhar Ramaswamy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We are all familiar with the names of many Indians who are CEOs of billion-dollar companies, such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella. However, there is a new name on the list: Sridhar Ramaswamy, the former head of Google's advertising division, has been named the new CEO of Snowflake, a multibillion-dollar data cloud company with its headquarters located in Montana. He is the first Indian-origin CEO of Snowflake. After serving for 15 years and contributing to the growth of Google's advertising division from $1.5 billion to over $100 billion, Ramaswamy left the company three years after Sundar Pichai was named CEO. He became a member of the board of directors and the CEO of Snowflake following the purchase of his ad-free search engine, Neeva. He had previously held the position of Senior Vice President of artificial intelligence. Currently, Snowflake has a market cap of $53 billion or over Rs 440000 crore.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, is renowned for his proficiency in AI and online search technology. He is guiding a team of 6000 workers worldwide towards new heights in artificial intelligence. Originally from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Ramaswamy is an avid reader and fitness enthusiast. He recently launched Neeva, the first private search engine without advertisements, close to Google's California headquarters. Ramaswamy founded Neeva after becoming disillusioned with Google's data tracking practices for online advertising. 

Sridhar Ramaswamy, an IIT Madras graduate, co-founded Neeva with Vivek Raghunathan, a former VP of Engineering at Google. Unlike Google's targeted advertising, Neeva aimed to provide an ad-free experience through affordable subscriptions. Despite gaining initial recognition, Neeva was unable to challenge Google's dominance; however, nearly a dozen Googlers joined Neeva in various positions and departments. 

In 2023, Snowflake acquired Neeva and brought the cofounders on board. Sridhar's background in machine learning development and experience as a researcher and database analyst at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Epiphany, Inc., contributed to Google's advertising empire.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise scam: Court extends judicial custody of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill tons take India to 473/8 at stumps on Day 2, lead by 255 runs

Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks, stock market closed on March 8? Check state-wise holiday list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement