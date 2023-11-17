Meet man who owns exotic Rolls-Royce collection, cars worth over Rs 100 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla who co-founded biopharmaceuticals firm Serum Institute of India along with his brother Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. The billionaire also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

With a range of vintage Rolls-Royce, limousines and other cars in a massive collection that is easily worth more than Rs 100 crore, Yohan Poonawalla is undoubtedly one of the biggest car collectors in India. The billionaire collection is admired throughout the globe and he recently also won the ‘Collector of the Year’ at the Geneva Motor Show in Doha. As the name suggests, Yohan Poonawalla is a member of the Poonawalla family, which is one of the richest families in India. The Poonawalla family is also known for its exotic taste and fine collection. Yohan Poonawalla, the elder cousin of Adar Poonawalla, has made it to the news several times due to his exotic purchases. Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla who co-founded biopharmaceuticals firm Serum Institute of India along with his brother Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. The billionaire also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

Yohan Poonawalla’s obsession for cars started at a very young age with a 1931 Chevy and as the family rose to new heights, Yohan’s garage also got bigger and better. The billionaire now owns a wide variety of cars and a few of them are quite rare in a country like India. Exotic cars owned by Yohan Poonawalla include Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Defender, Ferrari 488 Pista spider, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo among others.

Yohan Poonawalla is the Chairman of Poonawalla Engineering Group and El-O- Matic India Pvt Ltd and he is also a Shareholder in Serum Institute of India Pvt. ltd and Chairman of Poonawalla Financials Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, he is also Director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. Yohan is a well-known name among the horse-racing community. Poonawalla Stud Farms has exported many champion horses who have won and created a benchmark in many countries such as the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Malaysia. Currently, the net worth of the Poonawalla family is believed to be well over $27 billion.