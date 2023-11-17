Headlines

Meet man who owns exotic Rolls-Royce collection, cars worth over Rs 100 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Meet Harvard alumnus appointed as director of Rs 1.41 lakh crore Mukesh Ambani company alongside Isha Ambani

Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Polling underway for all 230 seats in MP, 70 seats in Chhattisgarh phase 2

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, but this Bollywood actress introduced Orry 4 years ago

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who owns exotic Rolls-Royce collection, cars worth over Rs 100 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2023: 2nd phase of 70-seat voting begins, Bhupesh Baghel among others to contest

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

7 Indoor plants that bring prosperity

Bollywood actresses who dated cricketers but didn't marry

Player of the match in ODI World Cup finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, but this Bollywood actress introduced Orry 4 years ago

Watch: Salman Khan reacts after Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya accuses him of mocking his Bro Sena on Bigg Boss 17

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who owns exotic Rolls-Royce collection, cars worth over Rs 100 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla who co-founded biopharmaceuticals firm Serum Institute of India along with his brother Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. The billionaire also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With a range of vintage Rolls-Royce, limousines and other cars in a massive collection that is easily worth more than Rs 100 crore, Yohan Poonawalla is undoubtedly one of the biggest car collectors in India. The billionaire collection is admired throughout the globe and he recently also won the ‘Collector of the Year’ at the Geneva Motor Show in Doha. As the name suggests, Yohan Poonawalla is a member of the Poonawalla family, which is one of the richest families in India. The Poonawalla family is also known for its exotic taste and fine collection. Yohan Poonawalla, the elder cousin of Adar Poonawalla, has made it to the news several times due to his exotic purchases. Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla who co-founded biopharmaceuticals  firm Serum Institute of India along with his brother Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. The billionaire also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

Yohan Poonawalla’s obsession for cars started at a very young age with a 1931 Chevy and as the family rose to new heights, Yohan’s garage also got bigger and better. The billionaire now owns a wide variety of cars and a few of them are quite rare in a country like India. Exotic cars owned by Yohan Poonawalla include Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Defender, Ferrari 488 Pista spider, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo among others.

Yohan Poonawalla is the Chairman of Poonawalla Engineering Group and El-O- Matic India Pvt Ltd and he is also a Shareholder in Serum Institute of India Pvt. ltd and Chairman of Poonawalla Financials Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, he is also Director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. Yohan is a well-known name among the horse-racing community. Poonawalla Stud Farms has exported many champion horses who have won and created a benchmark in many countries such as the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Malaysia. Currently, the net worth of the Poonawalla family is believed to be well over $27 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Heavy drilling equipment airlifted to aid rescue efforts on day 4, workers safe

TN SSLC, HSE Final Exam 2024 date sheet out: Important dates, how to check here

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 1,140 in Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, check details

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Instagram’s Threads testing hashtags without '#' symbol

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE