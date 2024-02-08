Twitter
Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

Kunwar Sachdev is the man who once sold pens door-to-door and worked as a marketer to fund his education before founding a company worth Rs 2300 crore.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

Setting goals and achieving goals are two different things because winners and losers have the same goals, but most fail and few win. Kunwar Sachdev is one such example of achieving his goal. The saying "one thought changes your entire life" is often heard but rarely demonstrated. Kunwar Sachdev, for example, used to make a little money by selling pens door to door. One day, however, he had an idea and decided to invest some money to launch a successful business that is now operating not just in India but also in many other countries.

Growing up in the family of a railway clerk, Kunwer Sachdev is a dreamer who has become a great inspiration in India's power backup industry. His path, characterized by inventiveness and perseverance, demonstrates the transforming potential of commitment. Kunwar had raised the money for his education by going door-to-door to sell pens. He had given up on his dream of becoming a doctor since he could not get medical admission.

While working in marketing for a cable company after graduating, Kunwar Sachdev learned that the industry has a lot of room to grow and that not all challenges must be overcome from the start. He just quit his job and founded Su-Kam Communication, which subsequently concentrated solely on producing solar-related products.

The company owned by Kunwar Sachdev manufactures a variety of solar products that are in high demand in India and abroad. Kunwar Sachdev reportedly owns businesses worth Rs 2300 crore.

