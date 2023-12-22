Headlines

Meet man who leads company of $ 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

A scion of the Kanwar family, the founders of Apollo Tyres, he holds a management degree from Drexel University in the US.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

Raaja Kanwar is an Indian businessman who leads Apollo International Limited (AIL) as chairman and managing director. He founded AIL in 1994 to fulfil the stated aim of ‘Delivering Sustainable Value Creation’. He is the son of Indian billionaire Onkar Kanwar, founder of Apollo Tyres. AIL is part of Apollo Group, which has a market cap of Rs 27,147 crore as of December 22. A management degree holder from Drexel University in the US, Raaja is an avid fitness enthusiast. 

He has played a key role in the evolution of digital cinema in India. In 2006, then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh formally recognized Kanwar’s contribution to the industry. Raaja also co-founded UFO Moviez. Raaja is a keen investor in start-ups that work on ideas and technologies.

Present in over 45 countries, AIL is a global business conglomerate that operates in diverse business fields like engineering and infrastructure projects; automotive; logistics and supply chain, fashion etc.  Raaja is a member of several prestigious organizations such as the Young President’s Organization, World Economic Forum, Confederation of India Industry etc. He also chaired the CII’s Northern Region Committee on Logistics & Warehousing for the year 2021-22. The Apollo Group has turnover of around USD 2.3 billion, as per the AIL website. His brother Neeraj Kanwar also hands the family business. He is the vice-chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Ltd.

