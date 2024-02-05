Meet man who has given Rs 20000 crore to fund the studies of underprivileged students, his massive net worth is...

Twitter
Headlines

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

PM Modi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls prediction: 'Our third term not far away; BJP will win...'

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

PM Modi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls prediction: 'Our third term not far away; BJP will win...'

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

10 Pakistani shows that became popular in India 

Indian pacers with best Test match bowling figures vs England

Gout pain: 8 ways to use cumin seeds to manage uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who has given Rs 20000 crore to fund the studies of underprivileged students, his massive net worth is...

His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, highlighting the transformative impact of a strong foundation, determination, and a visionary mindset.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the dynamic world of business and innovation, one name stands out as a fine example of success – Takemitsu Takizaki, the visionary founder of Keyence. Born on June 10, 1945, in Japan, Takizaki's journey from humble beginnings to a net worth of $21.5 billion is nothing short of inspirational.

Takizaki's early years at Amagasaki Industry High School laid the foundation for his future success. With a passion for technology and innovation instilled in him during these years, Takizaki went on a journey with passion and determination.

Leaving a big mark on the business world, Takizaki founded Keyence in 1974. His strategic approach focused on product planning and development, setting Keyence apart in the automation industry. Today, the company has around 16 international organisations and nearly 3000 employees globally.

Under Takizaki's leadership, Keyence revolutionised the automation sector. The company's cutting-edge products, ranging from automation sensors to vision systems, have enhanced productivity in various industries, including automotive and electronics.

Takizaki's diverse passions, such as fossil collecting, showcase the richness of his character. Although he stepped down as the chairman in 2015, Takizaki remains on the board of directors, holding the honorary chairman position.

Keyence's global presence, with offices in over 40 countries, exemplifies Takizaki's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of international markets. The company's success is not just measured in financial terms; it reflects a commitment to excellence, and customer-centric solutions.

Takemitsu Takizaki's story is more than that of a successful businessman; it's a tale of innovation, and the power of education. 

His journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, highlighting the transformative impact of a strong foundation, determination, and a visionary mindset.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rainfall, check IMD prediction

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE