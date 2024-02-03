Meet man who earned Rs 2800 crore in a year, often travels by bicycle, his business...

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corporation, chose to venture into business, leaving behind a high-paying IT job in the United States. What makes his story even more extraordinary is that he didn't set up his business in a metro city but returned to his roots, establishing it in his hometown.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Sridhar graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. Instead of pursuing a Ph.D. in the United States after graduation, he decided to work as an IT engineer. However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to return to India, causing concern among his family members. He later started AdventNet, a software development company, in 1996, which later transformed into Zoho Corporation.

In 2023, Zoho Corporation released its quarterly results, revealing an impressive 30 per cent increase in consolidated revenue, amounting to approximately Rs 8,703 crores. Under Sridhar Vembu's leadership, Zoho achieved a net profit of Rs 2,836 crores.

Zoho primarily generates revenue through its self-developed IT management software, business application software, and sales from products like ManageEngine and Zoho CRM. In the fiscal year 2023, the company also earned an additional Rs 16.6 crores from its other operational activities.

Beyond the financial numbers, Zoho's success extends to its diverse operations, including web hosting, data centres, legal services, and more. These endeavours contributed to the company's total revenue reaching Rs 9,158.9 crores in the fiscal year 2023.

Zoho's journey is not just about numbers; it symbolises the triumph of determination and the belief that success can be achieved even when starting from one's roots. Sridhar Vembu's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that with passion and determination, dreams can turn into reality.