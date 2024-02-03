Twitter
Headlines

Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Meet man who earned Rs 2800 crore in a year, often travels by bicycle, his business...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

7 benefits of intermittent fasting

10 fruits to boost skin health

9 Indian actors who left government jobs for films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who earned Rs 2800 crore in a year, often travels by bicycle, his business...

What makes his story even more extraordinary is that he didn't set up his business in a metro city but returned to his roots, establishing it in his hometown.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corporation, chose to venture into business, leaving behind a high-paying IT job in the United States. What makes his story even more extraordinary is that he didn't set up his business in a metro city but returned to his roots, establishing it in his hometown.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Sridhar graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. Instead of pursuing a Ph.D. in the United States after graduation, he decided to work as an IT engineer. However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to return to India, causing concern among his family members. He later started AdventNet, a software development company, in 1996, which later transformed into Zoho Corporation.

In 2023, Zoho Corporation released its quarterly results, revealing an impressive 30 per cent increase in consolidated revenue, amounting to approximately Rs 8,703 crores. Under Sridhar Vembu's leadership, Zoho achieved a net profit of Rs 2,836 crores.

Zoho primarily generates revenue through its self-developed IT management software, business application software, and sales from products like ManageEngine and Zoho CRM. In the fiscal year 2023, the company also earned an additional Rs 16.6 crores from its other operational activities.

Beyond the financial numbers, Zoho's success extends to its diverse operations, including web hosting, data centres, legal services, and more. These endeavours contributed to the company's total revenue reaching Rs 9,158.9 crores in the fiscal year 2023.

Zoho's journey is not just about numbers; it symbolises the triumph of determination and the belief that success can be achieved even when starting from one's roots. Sridhar Vembu's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that with passion and determination, dreams can turn into reality.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Congress, says 'doubt if it will win even 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls'

Budget 2024: What is 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme that has been enhanced to target 3 crore women

The Crew first look: Buckle up as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon ask to tie 'choli tightly', announce release date

Meet man who cleared IIT JEE by studying in Kota jail for 2 years, secured AIR...

Meet IIT graduate Indian genius, claims to solve 161-year old match problem, left job as teacher to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE