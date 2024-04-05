Twitter
Meet man, named ‘richest young billionaire’, has net worth of Rs 326294 crore, he made a fortune from…

Mark Mateschitz’s company sold 12.1 billion cans across the globe in 2023. These cans are enough to caffeinate every person on the planet.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

Mark Mateschitz (Image: Twitter)
Mark Mateschitz is the richest young billionaire in the world as per the Forbes list. Forbes has compiled a list of youngest billionaires in the world who accumulated their wealth before the age of 33. Among the list of 25, Mark Mateschitz is the richest with a net worth of more than Rs 326294 crore at the age of just 31. Born in 1992, Mark Mateschitz is the son of Dietrich Mateschitz. For those who do not know, Dietrich Mateschitz is the co-founder of popular energy drink company Red Bull.

Mark Mateschitz’s company sold 12.1 billion cans across the globe in 2023. These cans are enough to caffeinate every person on the planet. The billionaire inherited his  49% stake in Red Bull after his father Dietrich Mateschitz died in October 2022 at the age of 78. To concentrate on his role as a shareholder, Mark Mateschitz stepped down from his role as Head of Organics at Red Bull after inheriting his father’s shares. He also sits on the board of the Red Bull Wings for Life Foundation, which is run chiefly by his mother.

Mark Mateschitz went to high school in Salzburg, and then studied business administration at Salzburg University of Applied Sciences. During his early life, he kept a low profile and went by his mother's surname; only his middle name, Dietrich, suggested a link to his father. He also launched his own drinks company Thalheimer Heilwasser in 2018. The company produces beer and lemonade with water from one of Austria's oldest springs.

