Meet man, graduated from IIT, hired with over Rs 300 crore salary package, used to work at Yahoo, left to join…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Prabhakar Raghavan
IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest tech companies in the world. As the world is rapidly adapting artificial intelligence (AI), tech giants such as Google and Microsoft are rushing to hire geniuses for the AI rivalry. Although Microsoft-backed OpenAI took an early lead in the race of AI generation tools, Google’s Gemini isn’t far behind and a huge credit for that goes to an Indian genius from IIT. The person that we are talking about is Prabhakar Raghavan. He is currently serving as the Senior Vice President at Google. He takes care of Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce and Payments products. Reports suggest that he received around Rs 300 crore salary from Google in 2022.

He also served as Vice President of Google Apps, Google Cloud, overseeing engineering, products and user experience. Under his leadership, the Apps business expanded from a set of consumer apps to an enterprise solution that is a major contributor to Google’s Cloud business.

Born and brought up in Bhopal, Raghavan’s mother was a physics and math teacher. He did his schooling from Campion School and went to IIT Madras to secure a Bachelor of Technology degree. He also has a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Prabhakar was leading Yahoo! Labs before he decided to quit to join Google. At Yahoo, he was responsible for search and ad ranking, as well as ad marketplace design, and later served as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. He also served as CTO at Verity, and held various positions over the course of 14 years at IBM with a focus on algorithms, data mining and machine learning.

