Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their boy Vardaan, parents share first pic of newborn: 'Nothing short of blessing'

Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

Owner of Pure Gold in Dubai, Merchant has been involved in pensioners’ welfare as part to of his ‘The Forgotten Society’ initiative founded in 2008.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Since the beginning of 2024, Firoz Merchant has played a key role in securing the release of 900 inmates from Central Jail throughout the Emirates under the aegis of The Forgotten Society initiative, which was established in 2008. These inmates include 495 from Ajman, 170 from Fujairah, 121 from Dubai, 69 from Umm Al Quwain, and 28 from Ras Al Khaimah.

Dubai-based Indian businessman Firoz Merchant has donated Dh1 million to support the release of over 900 inmates from UAE prisons. A well-known merchant with a kind heart has decided to pay prisoner penalties to secure their release and reunite them with their families in time for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Over the years, Merchant has worked with the Director Generals of Police at the Central Jails around the United Arab Emirates to secure the release of over 20,000 inmates representing a diverse spectrum of countries, denominations, and religions.  

Firoz Merchant started this mission of mercy to help more than 3000 prisoners be released in 2024. He did this while keeping in mind the priority the UAE gives to tolerance and enabling those who have been given a second chance to be reunited with their families and society.

As per Gulf news report, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Ajman, Colonel Mohammed Yusuf Al-Matrooshi, made the following statement in a statement: “It is rare to see such commitment and concern towards the rehabilitation of prisoners by giving them a helping hand. We are indeed proud to work with Mr. Merchant in these endeavors and see him give so many individuals a second chance to restart their lives with their families.”

