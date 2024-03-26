Meet man, born in Marwari family, became Nepal’s richest, donated over Rs 200000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani...

Binod Chaudhary is the richest man in Nepal and the country's sole billionaire. A known face in the Indian subcontinent, Binod Chaudhary is the man behind popular Maggi noodles rival Wai Wai. As per Forbes, Binod Chaudhary currently has a net worth of more than Rs 14999 crore, which is no match to the massive net worth of richest Indians Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata. But that does not mean that Binod’s success story is less than anyone else's. Born in a Marwari family in Kathmandu, Binod Chaudhary is a fan of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. His grandfather started a successful textile business in Nepal after migrating from India. The business was later inherited by Binod’s father who further expanded it into several other sectors such as construction. The business reached new heights when Binod Chaudhary took over the reins. Having an eye for growing business opportunities, Binod draws inspiration from Ratan Tata’s predecessor JRD Tata.

Binod Chaudhary once went to Thailand and discovered the popularity of instant noodles. That is where he got the idea to start his own brand Wai Wai. An opportunist, Binod also partnered with National Panasonsic and tried to sell Suzuki cars in the country. With an interest in accounting, Binod Chaudhary was planning to head to India to study chartered accountancy, however he had to drop the plan to support father when he was diagnosed with heart disease.

Chaudhary started Cinnovation Group in Singapore in 1990 and bought the Dubai government's controlling stake in the Nabil Bank in 1995. Apart from business, Binod Chaudhary is an active politician who is known for his charitable acts. Binod Chaudhary donated more than Rs 20 crore to help rebuild schools and homes destroyed by the devastating earthquake in 2015. He also donated 500,000 packets of Wai Wai noodles, thousands of juice cartons, and food and water to people in need.