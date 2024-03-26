Meet man, born in Marwari family, became Nepal’s richest, donated over Rs 200000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'radical Islamists' behind Moscow attack, still implies Ukraine involvement

Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Home workouts to gain muscle

8 Indian festivals that are centuries old

9 Indian films based on Korean movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, born in Marwari family, became Nepal’s richest, donated over Rs 200000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani...

Binod Chaudhary currently has a net worth of more than Rs 14999 crore, which is no match to the massive net worth of richest Indians Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

article-main
Binod Chaudhary
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Binod Chaudhary is the richest man in Nepal and the country's sole billionaire. A known face in the Indian subcontinent, Binod Chaudhary is the man behind popular Maggi noodles rival Wai Wai. As per Forbes, Binod Chaudhary currently has a net worth of more than Rs 14999 crore, which is no match to the massive net worth of richest Indians Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata. But that does not mean that Binod’s success story is less than anyone else's. Born in a Marwari family in Kathmandu, Binod Chaudhary is a fan of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. His grandfather started a successful textile business in Nepal after migrating from India. The business was later inherited by Binod’s father who further expanded it into several other sectors such as construction. The business reached new heights when Binod Chaudhary took over the reins. Having an eye for growing business opportunities, Binod draws inspiration from Ratan Tata’s predecessor JRD Tata.

Binod Chaudhary once went to Thailand and discovered the popularity of instant noodles. That is where he got the idea to start his own brand Wai Wai. An opportunist, Binod also partnered with National Panasonsic and tried to sell Suzuki cars in the country. With an interest in accounting, Binod Chaudhary was planning to head to India to study chartered accountancy, however he had to drop the plan to support father when he was diagnosed with heart disease.

Chaudhary started Cinnovation Group in Singapore in 1990 and bought the Dubai government's controlling stake in the Nabil Bank in 1995. Apart from business, Binod Chaudhary is an active politician who is known for his charitable acts. Binod Chaudhary donated more than Rs 20 crore to help rebuild schools and homes destroyed by the devastating earthquake in 2015. He also donated 500,000 packets of Wai Wai noodles, thousands of juice cartons, and food and water to people in need.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani to acquire 100% stake in two new companies, experts say....

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces IPL 2024 offer: 50 days of free internet for…

Viral video shows elephant attacking another at packed temple event in Kerala, watch

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Abbas-Mustan’s first choice for Baazigar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement