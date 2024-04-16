Twitter
Meet man, who never went to college, joined company at 18, now earns Rs 10 crore as...

His father left school at 16 and was a soldier in the army.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:13 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Education plays an important part if you want to work in big companies. Working at such companies also requires skills and knowledge, which many acquire in college. However, in this article, we will tell you about one person who is earning nearly Rs 10 crore but never went to college. His name is Ben Newton, a Partner at Deloitte UK. The 31-year-old began his journey with the company when he was just 18. He enrolled in Deloitte's Brightstart apprenticeship programme 13 years ago, as per a report in The Sunday Times.

Newton became a partner in the company in 2022 and became the first partner from Deloitte Brightstart's apprentice programme for school dropouts. The average pay for the job is one million pounds (approx Rs 10 crore), as per the report. The company started the programme to widen its hiring pool.

Newton leads external audits and assurance projects within the insurance industry. He is also a qualified accountant. Before joining the apprentice programme, he received an acceptance letter from a university. However, he declined it. Newton was the first in his family to receive such a letter. He did so to get an early start and earn some money. 

"I grew up in Dorset. My dad left school at 16 and was a soldier in the army. My mum worked in a pub and then a travel agent. It was an upbringing far removed from London and the world of finance," he told the news outlet.

READ | Meet man, an Indian genius, who led NASA mission during recent solar eclipse

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
