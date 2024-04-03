Meet man, an energy tycoon, one with a net worth of Rs 89269 crore, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star player likely to miss SRH clash due to...

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MHA cancels FCRA registration of five NGOs for violation of laws

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani’s lesser-known brother, his net worth is Rs 65000 crore, one of richest…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Drinks that help increase stamina

Benefits of using rice water for skin, hair

8 dishes to prepare during navratri 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

This blockbuster went Rs 30 crore over budget, director fainted on sets, had no buyers, Aamir Khan hated film, earned...

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an energy tycoon, one with a net worth of Rs 89269 crore, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

As he continues to steer his company towards innovation and expansion, his strategic vision and leadership remain instrumental in shaping energy and technology sectors.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 03:09 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development and a prominent figure in Thailand's business landscape, continues to make waves with strategic ventures and investments. He is a 58-year-old man residing in Bangkok, Thailand, and boasts an impressive educational background, holding a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Ratanavadi's entrepreneurial journey took a massive turn with Gulf Energy Development's milestone IPO in 2017, which raised over $700 million, marking the country's largest IPO in a decade. Building on this success, he expanded Gulf Energy's portfolio by acquiring stakes in telecom giant InTouch Holdings and its wireless unit, Advanced Info Service (AIS), in 2021.

Recently, Gulf Energy's joint venture with leading telecommunications companies Singtel and AIS has garnered attention. The venture aims to establish data centres in Thailand, with operations slated to commence in 2025.

Gulf Energy's joint venture with Binance launched a crypto exchange in Thailand in January 2024.

Additionally, Gulf Energy's collaboration with state-owned oil and gas firm PTT on a $1.3 billion LNG terminal and port project underscores Ratanavadi's commitment to infrastructure development in Thailand.

As Ratanavadi continues to steer Gulf Energy Development towards innovation and expansion, his strategic vision and leadership remain instrumental in shaping Thailand's energy and technology sectors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Silence 2: ACP Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai race against time to solve 'twisted murder mystery' after shootout at bar

What is saree cancer and why it occurs? Know how to prevent it

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer talk about verbal spats, say 'opening batsman toh...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Amid tech layoffs, which industries are recession-proof in 2024?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement