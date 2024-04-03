Business

Meet man, an energy tycoon, one with a net worth of Rs 89269 crore, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

As he continues to steer his company towards innovation and expansion, his strategic vision and leadership remain instrumental in shaping energy and technology sectors.

Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development and a prominent figure in Thailand's business landscape, continues to make waves with strategic ventures and investments. He is a 58-year-old man residing in Bangkok, Thailand, and boasts an impressive educational background, holding a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Southern California. Ratanavadi's entrepreneurial journey took a massive turn with Gulf Energy Development's milestone IPO in 2017, which raised over $700 million, marking the country's largest IPO in a decade. Building on this success, he expanded Gulf Energy's portfolio by acquiring stakes in telecom giant InTouch Holdings and its wireless unit, Advanced Info Service (AIS), in 2021. Recently, Gulf Energy's joint venture with leading telecommunications companies Singtel and AIS has garnered attention. The venture aims to establish data centres in Thailand, with operations slated to commence in 2025. Gulf Energy's joint venture with Binance launched a crypto exchange in Thailand in January 2024. Additionally, Gulf Energy's collaboration with state-owned oil and gas firm PTT on a $1.3 billion LNG terminal and port project underscores Ratanavadi's commitment to infrastructure development in Thailand. As Ratanavadi continues to steer Gulf Energy Development towards innovation and expansion, his strategic vision and leadership remain instrumental in shaping Thailand's energy and technology sectors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.