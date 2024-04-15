Meet lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani, cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, he is now…

The Ambani family is well-known in the business world, with Mukesh, Anil, and their father Dhirubhai Ambani—who founded Reliance—often receiving the most attention. But few people know about Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, the sisters of Mukesh and Anil. Here, we will turn our attention to Vikram Salgaocar, the grandson of the illustrious Dhirubhai Ambani and the oldest cousin of Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani. Vikram's family is closely associated with the VM Salgaocar Group of Companies, a family business that deals with iron ore, coal, and wind energy. Vikram oversees a wide range of business ventures in both India and the United States in his capacity as Director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. After starting his career in 2007 as an associate at McKinsey & Company, he went on to work for Reliance Entertainment as the business development manager.

After completing his studies at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, Vikram graduated with a BBA. He manages the day-to-day operations of his family's business in his current position and works on numerous initiatives to broaden its impact.

Deepti Salgaocar, the wife of Dattaraj Salgaocar, has also made significant contributions to the family business by founding 'Sunaparanta,' a cultural institution aimed at preserving the rich heritage and culture of Goa. She serves as the vice-chairperson and advisory board member of the institution, which has become a prominent fixture in the region.

The Ambani family is well-known for their vast business holdings, but Vikram Salgaocar's work as the director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited and Deepti Salgaocar's initiatives to protect Goa's cultural legacy highlight this notable family's wide range of interests and abilities.