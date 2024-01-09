Meet man whose father is among richest Indians, runs Rs 236000 crore company, is married to...

Karan Adani, who has been with APSEZ since 2009 and served as CEO since 2016, will now lead the company's strategic vision.

The Adani Group recently made headlines with changes in its leadership structure with Karan Adani, the son of Gautam Adani and former CEO of APSEZ (Adani Ports and SEZ Limited), being promoted to the position of Managing Director, succeeding his father, according to The Telegraph.

Karan Adani, who has been with APSEZ since 2009 and served as CEO since 2016, will now lead the company's strategic vision. Gautam Adani has taken on the role of Executive Chairman at APSEZ. The company board has approved Karan's tenure up to May 23, 2027, as reported by Outlook India after January 4, 2024.

Under Karan Adani's leadership, APSEZ has experienced substantial growth, expanding from two ports to ten ports and terminals. As of January 3, 2024, APSEZ's market capitalisation stands at a significant Rs 2,36,000 crore.

Ashwani Gupta, former Global Chief Operating Officer of Nissan Motors, has been appointed as the new CEO of APSEZ. Additionally, Karan serves as the Chairman of the board of directors at ACC Limited.

Karan Adani's net worth is estimated at approximately $1.2 billion (Rs 9,980 crore). In contrast, Gautam Adani, the 16th richest person globally, boasts a colossal net worth of $77.5 billion (Rs 644,548 crore), according to Forbes.

Karan Adani pursued his education at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and holds a degree in Economics from Purdue University, USA. He is married to Paridhi Shroff since 2013, the daughter of Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a prominent law firm. The couple is parents to a daughter Anuradha who was born in 2016.