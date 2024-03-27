Meet Indian genius, who is youngest CEO, runs over 56 companies, he is from...

The Startup Mahakumbh held recently at Bharat Mandapam saw the participation of youth from across the country who are associated with startups. They were addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the attendees was 15-year-old Suryansh from Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Suryansh is recognized as the youngest CEO in the country, currently managing over 56 startup companies. Additionally, he is working on several other projects. Remarkably, he has been involved in startups since the age of just 13, showcasing exceptional talent.

Suryansh said during an interview with Local 18 that he attended the Startup Mahakumbh with a VIP pass. Here, he received guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme saw the presence of founders of prominent companies from across the nation. They praised the government's initiative, especially regarding startups. Over 100 CEOs of startup companies attended the event. On the final day, Suryansh even took a selfie with PM Modi. Speaking to Local 18 Bihar, he expressed his pride in seeing the Prime Minister of the country upfront. Suryansh credits his parents significantly for his success.

Suryansh revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the exhibition of products and innovations set up as part of the Startup Mahakumbh. He stated that India is the world's third-largest startup market, led by our country's youth. These startups will play a crucial role in developing the nation in its 100th year of independence. Additionally, PM Modi advised the youth to embrace the era of AI technology, stating, "I rely heavily on AI."