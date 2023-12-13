Meet India's newest billionaire, owner of Rs 3,168 crore revenue company, his net worth is...

Lalit Khaitan took over the financially troubled Radico Khaitan in 1972–1973 and brought it to new heights.

India is among the world's fastest-growing markets for alcohol, and the nation's newest billionaire, Lalit Khaitan, is capitalizing on this expanding trend of consumption. The 80-year-old tycoon is the chairman of Radico Khaitan, a $380 million (revenue) liquor company situated in Delhi. Radico Khaitan is best known for its 8 PM whiskey, Old Admiral brandy, Magic Moments vodka, and Rampur single malt, which is distilled in the Himalayan foothills.

The publicly traded company's shares increased by more than 50% this year as a result of growing sales and the introduction of new beverages including Happiness in a Bottle gin. With a 40% share stake in the company, Khaitan's estimated net worth of $1 billion was catapulted into the three-comma club.

Lalit Khaitan, hailing from Kolkata, received his education from Mayo College, Ajmer and St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He took over Radico Khaitan in 1972-73, a company with lots of liabilities and propelled it to new heights. He upheld the highest standards of corporate governance while fostering an ethical and transparent company culture with his management style.

The 80-year-old company owned by Khaitan began as a bottler and later produced alcohol in bulk before deciding to start producing branded beverages in 1997 after his astute son Abhishek joined the company.

Radico Khaitan has numerous competitions despite being in a favourable position to profit. The largest participant is United Spirits, a listed Diageo subsidiary that was formerly run by the colourful liquor magnate and former billionaire Vijay Mallya, who is now a fugitive in London. Others are niche producers like Goa-based Stilldistilling Spirits India, which makes Maka Zai rum, and Third Eye Distillery Holdings, which makes Stranger & Sons gin.