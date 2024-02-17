Twitter
Headlines

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus, built Rs 6640 crore firm, got Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, his salary is just Rs…

ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite is all set for launch today; know all about the mission

Meet self-made entrepreneur who owns 10 private jets at age 33, her net worth is...

JD Majethia reacts to underperformance of Khichdi 2, says 'humari pehli galti yeh thi ki...' | Exclusive

DNA TV Show: Why were Congress's bank accounts briefly frozen by I-T department?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus, built Rs 6640 crore firm, got Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, his salary is just Rs…

ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite is all set for launch today; know all about the mission

Meet self-made entrepreneur who owns 10 private jets at age 33, her net worth is...

Diabetes symptoms: 10 signs that can appear on skin

10 superfoods for eye health

IPL 2024: Highest batting average in tournament's history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

JD Majethia reacts to underperformance of Khichdi 2, says 'humari pehli galti yeh thi ki...' | Exclusive

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

This starkid quit films in 8 years, got married to superstar, completed education in 2023, became India's biggest...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus, built Rs 6640 crore firm, got Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, his salary is just Rs…

IIT-IIM alumnus founded Ather Energy in 2013, with a belief that 'electric vehicles were inevitable.'

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The creators of Ather Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) startup with headquarters in Bengaluru: Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. After completing their studies at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the two batch mates founded Ather Energy in 2013, certain that "electric vehicles were inevitable." Their business is currently worth an astounding $800 million.

Mehta started his career with Ashok Leyland as a Deputy Manager after earning a Dual Degree in Engineering Design from IIT Madras. Afterwards, he started his own business. Mehta worked as a college intern at BHEL and Mercedes-Benz.

Jain obtained his integrated Master of Technology in Engineering Design. He is also an IIT Madras alumni. Before founding Ather with his college friend Mehta, he worked for a short while as an intern at BHEL and General Motors. As a team, they are driving India's shift to environmentally friendly transportation.

The electric scooter market has transformed thanks to Mehta and Jain. Though the business had a sleek prototype available as early as two years before they intended to launch their first scooter, they chose to start from scratch with the scooter's design and engineering, which caused delays. It was difficult to find people who had enough experience with developing new products or electric cars, according to Jain. Nonetheless, the business has advanced significantly, assembling a potent team, and is currently valued at close to $850 million. 

In September 2023, Ather raised Rs 900 crore ($108 million) in funding from two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC. Hero MotoCorp had signed an agreement to pump in Rs 550 crore in Ather as a part of the round.

In May 2022, Ather raised $128 million in its Series E round at a valuation of $750 million. However, the company’s latest valuation couldn’t be ascertained.

CEO Mehta of Ather Energy states that the company has raised between $170 and $180 million in total up to this point, with the most recent fundraising round in October valuing the business at approximately $800 million. Ather Energy is expected to reach $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2023, having already generated over Rs 2,000 crore ($300 million) in income in January.

According to Inc42’s Founder Remuneration Tracker FY23, the annual remuneration of Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain is Rs 2 crore in 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Farmers protest: Talks with Centre yield no breakthrough, farmers adamant on MSP demand, next meet on Sunday

Weather update: IMD issues snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm alerts in these states till Feb 19, check forecast

Meet Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection from family, marriage ended after..

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Amid divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel unfollow each other on Instagram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE