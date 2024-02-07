Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 1500000 crore firm, used to get Rs 4.3 crore pay, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs...

IIT graduate who helped TCS reach Rs 1500000 crore market cap is K Krithivasan. He is the CEO and managing director of TCS.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the biggest and most valuable IT company in India. The subsidiary of Tata Sons, TCS now has a market cap of Rs 1500000 crore and there are many big names that have pushed the firm to this milestone. One key person that has spearheaded the company to this height is an IIT graduate. TCS has earned recognition from leaders of the industry for handling clients and employees all over the globe. The IIT graduate led the prestigious company when it was hit by a scandal. The IIT graduate who helped TCS reach Rs 1500000 crore market cap is K Krithivasan. He is the CEO and managing director of TCS.

K Krithivasan was the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group and played a key role in building deep customer relationships and mindshare as well as market positioning across geographies. He was hired by TCS more than 30 years ago and since then he has been helping clients with their growth and transformation journeys and technology strategies.

Krithivasan has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Krithivasan's journey at TCS didn’t have a smooth start. When the engineer was appointed as the CEO, a jobs scandal surfaced in the IT major but Krithivasan was able to lead the company out of it. He is among the highest paid IT executives in the country. As per a report by Times Now, Krithivasan’s basic salary currently stands at Rs 10 lakh per month or Rs 1.2 crore a year. The CEO’s salary can go up to Rs 16 lakh per month or nearly Rs 1.90 crore. A report by News18 reveals that his salary in 2018-19 was Rs 4.3 crore.