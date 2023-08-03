Headlines

Meet Girish Mathrubootham, man who couldn't crack IIT but built Rs 1 lakh crore firm, proved relatives wrong

Girish Mathrubootham is an engineer by training. He spent 10 years at Zoho.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Girish Mathrubootham started his company in October 2010 from an air conditioning warehouse in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. He had a team of six people. The SaaS firm witnessed almost instant success. Within six months of launch, his firm, Freshworks had 200 B-to-B customers. The company became a Unicorn in 2018. In 2021, the company was listed on NASDAQ in the United States with a valuation of 13 billion dollars.

Mathrubootham shifted the company’s base from Chennai to San Mateo, California. His firm serves over 50000 customers in 120 companies. His company offers a platform to its clients that contains software tools that support sales, productivity, marketing, human resource and IT fields.

Mathrubootham is an engineer by training. He spent 10 years at Zoho. He was the vice president of product management when he quit the company to start his own firm.

Till 2015, he used to manage the booming business. Later, he hired a management team.

Many employees of his company became crorepatis when the company went public in the United State. His own net worth had zoomed to 700 million dollars (Rs 5788 crore at current exchange rate).

Girish Mathrubootham grew up in Tiruchi. His couldn’t make it to the IIT. He completed his engineering from the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy near his hometown. He later completed his MBA from the University of Madras.

The rent of his first office was just 100 dollars.

500 of his employees became crorepatis. 70 of them were below 30 years of age.

He is the son of a retired bank officer.

A few years back he said in an interview that he had faced ridicule from his relatives for not being academically good. They even said he was good enough to be a rickshaw puller. He received these remarks as he couldn’t perform well in Class 12 and engineering entrances.

