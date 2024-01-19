Meet gangster who was much richer than Dawood Ibrahim, built his personal prison, estimated wealth was...

No one has loomed as large as this man, the notorious drug lord whose life journey captivated the world.

In the world of criminal history, few figures have come close to the gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who is one of the richest. According to a Forbes report, in 2015, Dawood Ibrahim's net asset was at $6.7 billion. But he is not the richest ever gangster. There’s only one man who ruled the gangster world when it came to net worth and assets.

No one has loomed as large as Pablo Escobar, the notorious Colombian drug lord whose life journey from a poor farmer's son to the ‘King of Cocaine’ captivated the world.

Forbes once ranked Escobar as the seventh-richest man globally, estimating his net worth at a staggering $9 billion in 1989. His Medellín cartel, which was responsible for 80 per cent of the world's cocaine market, raked in an astonishing $420 million per week during the mid-1980s, totaling nearly $22 billion annually.

Despite the huge nature of his wealth, Escobar's influence reached beyond the criminal underworld. He earned the nickname "Robin Hood" for distributing cash to the poor, constructing homes for the homeless, building community soccer fields, and even establishing a zoo.

Escobar's life took a surreal turn as he negotiated a deal with the Colombian government for incarceration in his self-designed prison, "La Catedral." In this luxurious compound, equipped with a soccer field, he continued to run his criminal empire, handpicking fellow inmates and controlling who worked within the prison walls.

He used to stash cash in Colombian fields and cartel members' homes. According to The Independent, his cartel reportedly spent $2,500 monthly on rubber bands just to bind stacks of bills together.

Escobar's life was marked by dramatic episodes, such as burning $2 million in banknotes to keep his hypothermic daughter warm in a mountain hideout.

While the details of Escobar's criminal empire may seem like a script from a Hollywood thriller, his legacy is marked on the pages of history. Pablo Escobar's life remains a tale of power, wealth, and the consequences of living on the edge of the law.