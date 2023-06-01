Meet Dhanraj Nathwani, Akash Ambani's friend who announced Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter's birth on Twitter

Dhanraj Nathwani is a friend of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. (File)

Dhanraj Nathwani broke one of the biggest headlines of the day on Thursday -- the birth of Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter. He took to Twitter to congratulate Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani. "Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he wrote. Shloka and Mehta now have two children. They first became parents in 2020 with the birth of their son, Prithvi Ambani. Akash Ambani is the elder son of Mukesh Ambani. He recently visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Prithvi's birth was first announced by his father Parimal Nathwani, Rajya MP, who is also Director of Corporate Affairs at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited.

Who is Dhanraj Nathwani? Dhanraj Nathwani is a friend of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. She is also a high-ranking official in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. He studied from Regent Business School, London. He lives in Mumbai.

He currently serves as Group President of Reliance Industries.

His responsibility includes overseeing the manufacturing division of Jamnagar. He looks after non-technical facets of the business including finance and Accounts, procurement and contracts, human resource, Information-Technology, Security, Corporate Affairs Department and CSR activities of both the Manufacturing Divisions of the Company.

He is also the vice-chairman of Dwarkadhish Temple Administrative Committee, Vice President and President In-charge of Gujarat Cricket Association, President of Jamnagar Football Association etc.

Nathwani is a noted name at the group level and is one of the most close confidantes of Mukesh Ambani and his children.

Akash Ambani looks after Reliance Jio. Isha Ambani looks after Reliance Retail. Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Asia's richest man. He looks after Reliance New Energy Solar.

Nathwani is the director of Reliance New Energy Solar.

He is 37 years old.