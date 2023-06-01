Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Dhanraj Nathwani, Akash Ambani's friend who announced Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter's birth on Twitter

Dhanraj Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani's close confidante, is currently serves as Group President of Reliance Industries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Meet Dhanraj Nathwani, Akash Ambani's friend who announced Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter's birth on Twitter
Dhanraj Nathwani is a friend of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. (File)

Dhanraj Nathwani broke one of the biggest headlines of the day on Thursday -- the birth of Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter. He took to Twitter to congratulate Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani. "Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he wrote. Shloka and Mehta now have two children. They first became parents in 2020 with the birth of their son, Prithvi Ambani. Akash Ambani is the elder son of Mukesh Ambani. He recently visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Prithvi's birth was first announced by his father Parimal Nathwani, Rajya MP, who is also Director of Corporate Affairs at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited.

Who is Dhanraj Nathwani? Dhanraj Nathwani is a friend of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. She is also a high-ranking official in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. He studied from Regent Business School, London. He lives in Mumbai.

He currently serves as Group President of Reliance Industries.

His responsibility includes overseeing the manufacturing division of Jamnagar. He looks after non-technical facets of the business including finance and Accounts, procurement and contracts, human resource, Information-Technology, Security, Corporate Affairs Department and CSR activities of both the Manufacturing Divisions of the Company.

He is also the vice-chairman of Dwarkadhish Temple Administrative Committee, Vice President and President In-charge of Gujarat Cricket Association, President of Jamnagar Football Association etc.

Nathwani is a noted name at the group level and is one of the most close confidantes of Mukesh Ambani and his children.

Akash Ambani looks after Reliance Jio. Isha Ambani looks after Reliance Retail. Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Asia's richest man. He looks after Reliance New Energy Solar.

Nathwani is the director of Reliance New Energy Solar.

He is 37 years old.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
How Ashutosh Kaushik went from Bigg Boss, Roadies winner to running dhabas in hometown Saharanpur
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.