Meet co-founder who left Rs 28 lakh salary job to start his business, now earns Rs 1 crore per month

After earning his mechanical engineering degree from IIT Varanasi, Saikesh secured a job as a software professional, earning a salary package of Rs. 28 lakh. IIT graduate Saikesh's inspiring tale of success is the story of how he founded Country Chicken Co.

Many attend the most esteemed universities, such as IITs and IIMs, in the hopes of landing a job that pays well. Saikesh Goud, however, had a different plan for him. Saikesh quit his job earning Rs 28 lakh per month to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams and launch his own company, which now brings in Rs 1 crore monthly. IIT graduate Saikesh's inspiring tale of success is the story of how he founded Country Chicken Co.

Who is Saikesh Goud?

After earning his mechanical engineering degree from IIT Varanasi, Saikesh secured a job as a software professional, earning a salary package of Rs. 28 lakh. As per media reports, one of the founders, Mr. Hemambar Reddy, realized his passion and desire to start Country Chickens in 2009.

He collaborated with Mr. Saikesh & Mohd. Sami Uddin founded Country Chicken Co. owing to his sharp understanding of chicken and how the meat business should operate. The three continued to work hard and push their business to its pinnacle within a year, even though everyone laughed at them for their Country Chicken business.

Saikesh and his friends established the first real Country Chicken restaurants in India in the Hyderabad neighborhoods of Kukatpally and Pragathi Nagar. He employed up to 70 people in his Country Chicken restaurants. His group established connections with up to 15,000 poultry farmers in the southern states, and they have been buying Country Chicken chicks from the farmers at a competitive price.

Additionally, Country Chicken Co. began educating the farmers on how to provide a healthy diet for the chicken birds. By doing this, the three have been providing delicious chicken while upholding standards of quality.

The company's revenue for the fiscal year 2022–2023 was Rs 5 crore. From January 2022 to April 2023, the company's revenue increased from Rs 3 lakh monthly to Rs 1.2 crore monthly. Country Chicken wants to make Rs 50 crore in revenue in the 2023–2024 fiscal year, NBT reported.