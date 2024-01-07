Headlines

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

Business

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

This Indian businessman was once one of the richest man and ran the whole Raymond empire but something happened and he lost almost everything. Know his tragic story.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

Image: Official website of IAF
There was a time when Vijaypat Singhania was the head of the whole Raymond empire. He was, at the time one of the richest men in India. But something went wrong and the tables turned around and how. 

Singhania, who was once one of India's richest men, is now living in a rented apartment.  At one point in time, Vijaypat Singhania was even richer than Mukesh Ambani as he was very young when Singhania was already the owner of Raymond Group. 

Everything was going well for him but his son ousted him from his house. It started when Singhania wrote all his company shares in his son, Gautam's name and from that time, the relationship between the father-son duo started to fall apart. 

Read: Meet IIT graduate who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

One time the feud grew so much, over a land, that Gautam threw Vijaypat Singhania from his own house, according to an interview of Business Today with Vijaypath Singhania. Now, Vijaypat Singhani is struggling to maintain his life and lead a decent life. 

