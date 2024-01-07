Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

This Indian businessman was once one of the richest man and ran the whole Raymond empire but something happened and he lost almost everything. Know his tragic story.

There was a time when Vijaypat Singhania was the head of the whole Raymond empire. He was, at the time one of the richest men in India. But something went wrong and the tables turned around and how.

Singhania, who was once one of India's richest men, is now living in a rented apartment. At one point in time, Vijaypat Singhania was even richer than Mukesh Ambani as he was very young when Singhania was already the owner of Raymond Group.

Everything was going well for him but his son ousted him from his house. It started when Singhania wrote all his company shares in his son, Gautam's name and from that time, the relationship between the father-son duo started to fall apart.

One time the feud grew so much, over a land, that Gautam threw Vijaypat Singhania from his own house, according to an interview of Business Today with Vijaypath Singhania. Now, Vijaypat Singhani is struggling to maintain his life and lead a decent life.