Business

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, one runs Rs 84700 crore business, other is…

While there are numerous family-based success stories, these two siblings have created separate, multi-million-dollar businesses entirely on their own.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:13 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Instagram\Nikil Viswanathan
While there are numerous family-based success stories, these two siblings have created separate, multi-million dollar businesses entirely on their own. The CEOs of prosperous businesses, Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, are siblings, and they credit their parents for instilling in them the values of perseverance and taking calculated risks. Their businesses now handle over $4 billion in transactions annually, despite their past struggles. Nikil started a number of companies after working for well-known firms like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. He became successful with his social app Down to Lunch. Meanwhile, Tara gained experience by working for several companies before launching her own venture, Rupa Health, which is revolutionizing the healthcare sector. Reports suggest that Rupa Health is currently valued at around Rs 9,900 crore ($120 million).

The Viswanathan siblings are both graduates of Stanford University in the United States. Nikil's company, Alchemy, is referred to as the "Microsoft of Blockchain" and has a total valuation exceeding Rs 84,787 crore ($10.2 billion). As a result, Nikil is one of the richest individuals in the world, with a net worth of Rs 14,960 crore. The combined value of both siblings' companies is over Rs 93900 crore.

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan's success can be attributed to the valuable lessons they learned from their parents, as well as their dedication and hard work. They have built successful companies that are making significant contributions to their respective industries and have become some of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

