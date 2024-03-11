Meet Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd, who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, along with his girlfriend Paula Hurd, made a public appearance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This event marks another public outing for the couple, who have been together since Bill Gates' divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021.

Their relationship, although kept relatively private, gained attention in February 2023 when reports suggested that Paula Hurd had yet to meet Gates' children. However, sightings of the couple together at various events, including the Laver Cup in September 2022 and the Australian Open in January 2023, hinted at their growing closeness.

Bill Gates, who announced his divorce from Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage, expressed his openness to finding love again. In an interview with the BBC, he stated, "Sure, I'm not a robot," indicating his willingness to explore new relationships.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd was married to Oracle CEO Mark Hurd until his passing in October 2019. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she has extensive experience in business administration, sales, and event management. Additionally, she has been actively involved in philanthropy, notably supporting Baylor University, her late husband's alma mater.

Rumours of an engagement between Gates and Hurd surfaced in July 2023 when Hurd was spotted wearing a ring on her finger. However, a spokesperson for Bill Gates clarified that the ring belonged to Paula Hurd and did not signify an engagement with Gates.

As Bill Gates and Paula Hurd continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, their presence at high-profile events sparks curiosity about their future together.