Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed, 11 injured as bus touches live wire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

Meet Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd, who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Madhya Pradesh: After Gyanvapi, ASI survey ordered at Bhojshala temple in Dhar

Meet Nita Ambani's lesser-known sister, Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar's teacher, works at Mukesh Ambani's...

Emerging markets and financial services innovation: Observations from Banxso

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 killed, 11 injured as bus touches live wire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

Meet Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd, who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Meet Nita Ambani's lesser-known sister, Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar's teacher, works at Mukesh Ambani's...

Know all about Dwarka Expressway which was inaugurated by PM Modi today

This Muslim warrior defeated Mughals many times

Diabetes: Seeds and nuts to reduce blood sugar quickly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Zee Cine Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours; Jawan wins Best Film

Patna Shuklla trailer: Housewife and lawyer Raveena Tandon is on mission to expose examination scam

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd, who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

As Bill Gates and Paula Hurd continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, their presence at high-profile events sparks curiosity about their future together.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 04:57 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, along with his girlfriend Paula Hurd, made a public appearance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This event marks another public outing for the couple, who have been together since Bill Gates' divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021.

Their relationship, although kept relatively private, gained attention in February 2023 when reports suggested that Paula Hurd had yet to meet Gates' children. However, sightings of the couple together at various events, including the Laver Cup in September 2022 and the Australian Open in January 2023, hinted at their growing closeness.

Bill Gates, who announced his divorce from Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage, expressed his openness to finding love again. In an interview with the BBC, he stated, "Sure, I'm not a robot," indicating his willingness to explore new relationships.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd was married to Oracle CEO Mark Hurd until his passing in October 2019. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she has extensive experience in business administration, sales, and event management. Additionally, she has been actively involved in philanthropy, notably supporting Baylor University, her late husband's alma mater.

Rumours of an engagement between Gates and Hurd surfaced in July 2023 when Hurd was spotted wearing a ring on her finger. However, a spokesperson for Bill Gates clarified that the ring belonged to Paula Hurd and did not signify an engagement with Gates.

As Bill Gates and Paula Hurd continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, their presence at high-profile events sparks curiosity about their future together.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Goat Life trailer: Blessy's delayed survival adventure shows Prithviraj Sukumaran 'like never before', fans react

Meet actress, who came to Mumbai for graduation, then auditioned for six years before debut with superstar, is now...

Meet man who only drinks Coca-Cola, hasn't drunk water for last 50 years, he is now…

Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates intent to begin military operations in Rafah

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: DMK seals seat-sharing pact with Congress, allots...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement