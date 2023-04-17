Meet Arvind Tiku, net worth Rs 20,000 crore, owns private jet but uses Uber on business trips, know his business empire

Indian-born Singapore resident Arvind Tiku is a billionaire with a net worth of USD 2.5 billion as of April 17, 2023. Arvind Tiku has interests in property and renewable energy. He runs a company named AT Holdings.

Arvind Tiku was born in India but he left the country at 18 to study mechanical engineering in Russia. Arvind Tiku worked as a commodities trader before launching his oil and gas business in Kazakhstan.

Arvind Tiku also owns stakes in Prime US REIT and IREIT Global. He is developing residential and commercial real estate in the Netherlands and in some parts of India too.

Interestingly, Arvind Tiku owns a a private jet but he prefers using Uber on overseas business trips.

Arvind Tiku grabbed headlines in 2021 when he acquired minority stakes in Australian Judo Bank. He also used to own a stake in Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Arvind Tiku was once a shareholder and director on the Board Of Nelson Resources Limited, an oil and gas company listed on the Toronto and London Stock Exchanges. From 1995 to 1999, Arvind Tiku served as founder and General Director For Agro Invest, a Kazakhstan-based grain producing and storage company.

Arvind Tiku holds a Master’s of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Kazakh National Technical University.

Arvind Tiku moved to Singapore 2007. He is fluent in English, Russian, Hindi and Kashmiri.