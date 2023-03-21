Meet Arnab Banerjee, IIT-IIM alumnus, who is new CEO of CEAT, his whopping salary is...

Arnab Banerjee appointed as new CEAT CEO, MD| Photo: CEAT website

Arnab Banerjee has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by tyre maker CEAT. This announcement came after Anant Goenka resigned from the post. Arnab Banerjee has been appointed as the MD and CEO for a two years tenure beginning from April 1, said CEAT. Anant Goenka will be relieved of his duties as MD and CEO of the company at the close of business hours on March 31, 2023.

“Anant Goenka, MD and CEO of the Company since April 1, 2012, expressed his desire to hand over the charge of the Company to a successor, as the Board may determine, with a view to focus on initiatives at the group level. Accordingly, he sought to be relieved of his duties as MD & CEO of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of March 31, 2023, while continuing as a Board member," said CEAT in the filing.

Read: Meet Anant Goenka, heir of Rs 33,000 crore business empire, resigned as CEO to focus on…

Arnab Banerjee: Experience

Currently, Arnab Banerjee is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CEAT. Banerjee has executive experience of over 30 years. He joined CEAT in 2005 as the Vice President, of sales, and marketing.

Arnab Banerjee: Education

Banerjee did his graduation from IIT Kharagpur and also studied at IIM Kolkata and Harvard Business School.

Arnab Banerjee: Salary

According to the annual report of CEAT for the year 2022, Arnab Banerjee earned Rs 2.96 crore. This included a salary of Rs 275.86 lakh and other benefits over Rs 20 lakhs.

Forbes magazine recognised him as the 'Next Generation Business Leader of the Year' in 2017 and as ‘India’s 40-under-40 Business Leaders’ by Economics Times-Spencer Stuart.