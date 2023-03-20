Meet Anant Goenka, heir of Rs 33,000 crore business empire, resigned as CEO to focus on… (Photo: Twitter)

Anant Goenka, the Managing Director and CEO of tyre maker CEAT Ltd, has resigned from his post. However, he has been named Vice Chairman of the company. He has been MD and CEO of the company since April 1, 2012.

He will be succeeded by Arnab Banerjee who is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. Goenka expressed his desire to quit the post with a view to focus on initiatives at the group level. He will continue as a board member, CEAT Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has approved the appointment of Goenka as a non-executive non-independent director, designated as Vice Chairman of the company from April 1, 2023. CEAT said Anant Goenka will now take up strategic functions at the group level for its next stage of growth.

Who is Anant Goenka? He is the son of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka. The heir of Rs 33,000 crore RPG Group, Anant led the company through a highly transformative 10-year period which saw the market capitalisation of the company grow from Rs 370 crore to Rs 5,800 crore.

Anant is a fitness freak and also an avid traveller. He likes to play squash and test the benefits of endurance running. He is an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. He also holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Before CEAT, Anant was with KEC International, where he led functions including supply chain and planning. He has also worked in MNCs of the likes of Hindustan Unilever Limited, Accenture and Morgan Stanley, according to RPG Group's website. He was also the Chairman of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) in 2013.

He was recognised by Forbes magazine as the ‘Next Generation Business Leader of the Year’ in 2017 and as ‘India’s 40-under-40 Business Leaders’ by Economics Times-Spencer Stuart.