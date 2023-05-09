Headlines

Meet Aravind Sanka, IIT alumnus and former Flipkart employee, who cofounded Rs 6,800 crore company

Aravind Sanka also worked as a summer intern at Tata Motors for three months in 2011.

Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

India is a hub of entrepreneurs where one can find successful businessmen in every sector. They are numerous startups that started with innovative ideas and now have turned into successful business empires. The persons behind such businesses are often from IIT and IIT. One such person is Aravind Sanka, who was once a Flipkart employee and later cofounded his own popular company, Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider based out of Bangalore.

But who is Aravind Sanka? He is the co-founder of Rapido bike taxi in India. In November 2014, he also cofounded theKarrier. Before this, he worked at Flipkart as a Supply Chain Finance Business Partner. He started as a management trainee in the company. He was reportedly involved in the financial planning and expansion of the logistics of Ekart.

He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in mechanical engineering at IIT Bhubaneswar from 2008 - 2012.  He also worked as a summer intern at Tata Motors for three months in 2011.

After getting experience for several years, he cofounded Rapido with Pavan Guntupalli (IITians) and a PESU alumni SR Rishikesh. In April 2022, the company received USD 180 million in a funding round led by Swiggy, raising the company's valuation to USD 830 million (Rs 6,800 crore).

